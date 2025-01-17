City Hall workers to get 10% retroactive pay hike for 2024, 8% for 2025

Kaieteur News- The Ministry of Labour has announced that an agreement was reached to pay employees of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) on Thursday a 10% retroactive salary increase for 2024.

The Municipality has also agreed to pay the workers an 8% salary increase for 2025. The announcement came moments after Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo criticised the Council for poor management of its resources and failing to pay its workers.

According to Jagdeo, the support to the city has been “enormous” with a number of Government-funded developmental projects. Jagdeo said the City Council must do its part and collect rates and taxes owed.

“The City Council has a huge source of potential income from which they could meet their liabilities to the workers to those who provide services to the city and also for developmental works. But they refuse to go after that huge source of revenue owed by People’s National Congress Place. Congress Place owes over $ 6.4 billion and they keep diverting the issue, every time it is raised…” Jagdeo said.

Meanwhile, a deal was brokered on Thursday between representatives of the Georgetown M&CC and the Guyana Labour Union (GLU) and Ministry of Labour to pay essential workers, including Constabulary officers and garbage collectors.

According to a release from the Labour Ministry as per the agreement, the staff will receive a 10 percent retroactive wage and salary increase for 2024, to be paid on or before March 31, 2025. Additionally, they will receive an 8 percent retroactive wage and salary increase for 2025, effective from January 2025, to be paid on or before July 31, 2025.

This decision followed successful conciliation efforts led by the Ministry of Labour, culminating in the signing of a resumption agreement between the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) and the GLU, under the guidance of Chief Labour Officer, Mr. Dhaneshwar Deonarine, on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at the ministry’s Boardroom.

The terms of the resumption agreement are as follows: there shall be an end to the strike and full resumption of work by all GLU members immediately, there shall be no victimization by either party, there shall be no loss of service for any worker, workers will return to their respective positions held before the sit-in, there shall be no transfers upon resumption, the GLU agrees to support the M&CC in its efforts to garner its outstanding revenues by imploring the public, businesses and other entities at large to pay their taxes and other obligations to allow the M&CC to honour its commitment to the workers and citizens.

After the signing, Carvil Duncan, General Secretary of the Guyana Labour Union, expressed gratitude to all involved in achieving the resolution, emphasising its importance in prioritising the interests of M&CC employees.

Mayor of Georgetown, Alfred Mentore, echoed the sentiments, reaffirming the council’s commitment to its responsibilities as an employer. He noted that while financial challenges persist, the council remains focused on fulfilling its obligations to employees. “The purpose of today’s meeting was to present our position and gain the union’s support in ensuring outstanding revenues are collected. We also urge citizens, businesses, and other entities with significant outstanding taxes and rates to honour their commitments,” Mayor Mentore stated.

