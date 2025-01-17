Latest update January 17th, 2025 5:21 AM
Jan 17, 2025 News
Kaieteur News- The revenue of Citizens Bank Guyana Inc., a 51% owned subsidiary of Banks DIH Limited, has recorded profit after tax of $2.244 billion in 2024. This was compared to $1.946 billion in 2023, an increase of $298 million or 15.3%.
According to Banks DIH Limited annual report, the profit before tax for the bank was $3.764 billion compared to $3.264 billion in 2023, an increase of $500 million or 15.3%. The earnings per share were $37.71 while the total asset base was $130.6 billion. Loan assets were increased from $52.0 billion to $60.1 billion, by 15.6% or $8.1 billion. Among its achievement for the year, the bank pointed to the opening of new locations.
Last August, Citizens Bank opened its newest location on Aubrey Barker Road to the tune of $1.8b.
(Citizens Bank raked in $2.2B in after tax profits last year)
Jan 17, 2025SportsMax – With the stakes high and the odds challenging, West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite has placed an unyielding focus on self-belief and bravery as key factors for his team to deliver...
Jan 17, 2025
Jan 17, 2025
Jan 17, 2025
Jan 17, 2025
Jan 17, 2025
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- Accusations of conflict of interest have a peculiar way of rising to the surface in Guyana.... more
Sir Ronald Sanders (Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the US and the OAS) By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News–... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]