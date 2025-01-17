Citizens Bank raked in $2.2B in after tax profits last year

Kaieteur News- The revenue of Citizens Bank Guyana Inc., a 51% owned subsidiary of Banks DIH Limited, has recorded profit after tax of $2.244 billion in 2024. This was compared to $1.946 billion in 2023, an increase of $298 million or 15.3%.

According to Banks DIH Limited annual report, the profit before tax for the bank was $3.764 billion compared to $3.264 billion in 2023, an increase of $500 million or 15.3%. The earnings per share were $37.71 while the total asset base was $130.6 billion. Loan assets were increased from $52.0 billion to $60.1 billion, by 15.6% or $8.1 billion. Among its achievement for the year, the bank pointed to the opening of new locations.

Last August, Citizens Bank opened its newest location on Aubrey Barker Road to the tune of $1.8b.

(Citizens Bank raked in $2.2B in after tax profits last year)