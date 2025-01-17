Latest update January 17th, 2025 5:21 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Citizens Bank raked in $2.2B in after tax profits last year

Jan 17, 2025 News

Kaieteur News-  The revenue of Citizens Bank Guyana Inc., a 51% owned subsidiary of Banks DIH Limited, has recorded profit after tax of $2.244 billion in 2024.  This was compared to $1.946 billion in 2023, an increase of $298 million or 15.3%.

Citizens Bank raked in $2.2B in after tax profits last year

Citizens Bank raked in $2.2B in after tax profits last year

According to Banks DIH Limited annual report, the profit before tax for the bank was $3.764 billion compared to $3.264 billion in 2023, an increase of $500 million or 15.3%. The earnings per share were $37.71 while the total asset base was $130.6 billion. Loan assets were increased from $52.0 billion to $60.1 billion, by 15.6% or $8.1 billion.  Among its achievement for the year, the bank pointed to the opening of new locations.

Last August, Citizens Bank opened its newest location on Aubrey Barker Road to the tune of $1.8b.

(Citizens Bank raked in $2.2B in after tax profits last year)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | January, 13th, 2025

 

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Windies captain Brathwaite stresses bravery, belief ahead of Pakistan Test Series

Windies captain Brathwaite stresses bravery, belief ahead of Pakistan...

Jan 17, 2025

SportsMax – With the stakes high and the odds challenging, West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite has placed an unyielding focus on self-belief and bravery as key factors for his team to deliver...
Read More
In-form Savory dazzles on second day with classy half-century

In-form Savory dazzles on second day with classy...

Jan 17, 2025

Moo Milk sponsors National U12 Chess tourneys

Moo Milk sponsors National U12 Chess tourneys

Jan 17, 2025

Determinators’ 2-1 win over Pele FC keep them alive as DeJonge needles Potaro

Determinators’ 2-1 win over Pele FC keep them...

Jan 17, 2025

Lusignan Golf Club to host Inaugural GBTI Mastercard Golf Classic this Sunday

Lusignan Golf Club to host Inaugural GBTI...

Jan 17, 2025

GFF Referee department recognizes top performances at Referee Award Ceremony, FIFA badges issued

GFF Referee department recognizes top...

Jan 17, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]