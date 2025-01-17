Case dismissed against police officers accused of falsifying meal payments

Kaieteur News- The case against five senior officers of the Guyana Police Force, who were charged with fraud in relation to falsified meal payments, was dismissed due to the prosecution’s failure to present sufficient evidence.

The case, which had been ongoing for almost three years, was dismissed by Senior Magistrate Leroy Daly after a hearing on Thursday. The five officers: Deputy Commander of Division Four ‘B’ Superintendent Lorraine Saul, Officer-in-Charge of the Police Finance Department (ag.) Assistant Superintendent Kurt Smith, Police Finance Officer Superintendent Marcelene Washington, Deputy Superintendent Frank Jackman-Wilburg, and Assistant Superintendent Roxanne Griffith-Adams—had been charged with multiple counts of conspiracy to commit a felony and falsification of accounts related to meal payments.

The officers were charged in May 2021 before then Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. However, yesterday, when the matter was called again before Magistrate Daly, the prosecution failed to provide evidence to support the charges. Magistrate Daly agreed with the defence attorneys that the state had no case against the accused. As a result, the case was dismissed, and the officers were freed from the charges that had been hanging over them for nearly three years.

Details of the Fraud

The investigation into the alleged fraud began in 2020 when the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) launched an inquiry into the Police Finance Department following reports of missing funds. In 2021, Saul, Washington, and Griffith-Adams were charged jointly wuith conspiracy to commit a felony, while Saul faced an additional charge of falsifying accounts. The charges, which were laid indictably alleged that Saul, while stationed at the Felix Austin Police College Mess, created fake meal accounts for ranks who were supposedly performing fixed point duties. It was claimed that these duties never existed, and Saul conspired with Washington, Jackman-Wilburg, and Griffith-Adams to process and approve the fraudulent accounts.

In a separate case, Saul, Washington, and Jackman-Wilburg faced two joint conspiracy charges related to falsifying meal payments. Saul was also charged with two individual counts of falsification of accounts.

Another charge involved Saul and Assistant Superintendent Kurt Smith, who were accused of conspiring to falsify meal payments while Saul was the Officer-in-Charge at the Brickdam Police Station’s Other Ranks Mess. The Mess provided meals to officers within Regional Division 4A.

The total amount allegedly falsified by the five officers was $1,815,000, which was meant for meal payments to police ranks.

