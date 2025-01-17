Auto dealer accused of defrauding 95 people

—remanded to prison on charge of obtaining money by false pretence

Kaieteur News- A 31-year-old businesswoman, was remanded to prison on Thursday after being charged with two counts of obtaining money by false pretence.

Adacia Coleman, the owner of Limitless Lenders, located at Lot 122 Stewartsville Old Road, West Coast Demerara, is accused of defrauding 95 victims, with cash payments ranging from $300,000 to $1,000,000.

Several customers reported that they had made partial or full payments for vehicles but did not receive their vehicles within the promised time frame. Following these complaints, police launched an investigation into Coleman and her business. After investigations were conducted, Coleman was arrested and subsequently charged with the offence.

Appearing at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Alisha George, Coleman pleaded not guilty to the charges. She was remanded to prison and is scheduled to return to court on January 31, 2025, for further proceedings.

According to police investigations, Coleman operated her business with six staff members working from her residence. Victims reported paying for specific vehicles, after which they were issued receipts and promised delivery within three months. However, when the three-month period passed, customers found that their vehicles had not been delivered. Coleman allegedly explained the delay by claiming that the vehicles were unavailable due to a storm in the Caribbean, a reason she reportedly gave repeatedly.

Police said, “As a result, some of them became frustrated and demanded that the suspect return their money.” While Coleman initially offered to return the money via MMG or bank cheques, many victims insisted on receiving cash in hand. In response, she provided nine post-dated Demerara Bank cheques to these victims. However, when the victims attempted to cash the cheques, they were told by bank tellers to return the cheques to Coleman without an explanation.

Police compiled five files related to the fraudulent cheques and forwarded them to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice. Based on the DPP’s recommendations, charges were filed for two of the files, while further investigations are underway for the remaining three. Additionally, police are compiling files for the 86 other victims who have not yet received their vehicles.

On January 7, 2025, Coleman turned herself in to the Leonora Police Station in the company of her lawyer. She was informed of the allegations and placed into custody pending further investigation. Based on the advice from the DPP, Coleman was charged with two counts of Obtaining Money by False Pretence.

