(AFC and PSC discuss issues of national importance)

Latest update January 17th, 2025 5:37 AM
Jan 17, 2025 News
…at odds over confidence in Elections Commission
Kaieteur News- The Alliance For Change (AFC) on Thursday met with executive members of the Private Sector Commission (PSC) in what the party described as a cordial meeting.
In a statement to the media, the AFC said that as part of its listening and grounding exercise, the meeting provided an opportunity for the exchange of views.
“The Alliance For Change raised in its presentation a range of issues including national development and the conduct of elections with emphasis on the need for biometric identification of voters at the place of poll. The protection of our borders and the need for consensus on a national development plan were all examined,” the statement said.
Further, the PSC expressed its full confidence in the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and its operations. However, the AFC said that it “lost confidence in the Chairman of GECOM and its operations” and provided information in support of its position.
Meanwhile, the AFC said it is scheduled to meet with GECOM before the end of the month.
“The Private Sector Commission expressed a desire to meet again after the AFC had met with GECOM,” the AFC said in its statement.
