Latest update January 17th, 2025 5:37 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

AFC and PSC discuss issues of national importance

Jan 17, 2025 News

…at odds over confidence in Elections Commission

 Kaieteur News- The Alliance For Change (AFC) on Thursday met with executive members of the Private Sector Commission (PSC) in what the party described as a cordial meeting.

In a statement to the media, the AFC said that as part of its listening and grounding exercise, the meeting provided an opportunity for the exchange of views.

AFC and PSC discuss issues of national importance

Representatives from the AFC and PSC who attended Thursday’s meeting (AFC and PSC discuss)

“The Alliance For Change raised in its presentation a range of issues including national development and the conduct of elections with emphasis on the need for biometric identification of voters at the place of poll.  The protection of our borders and the need for consensus on a national development plan were all examined,” the statement said.

Further, the PSC expressed its full confidence in the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and its operations. However, the AFC said that it “lost confidence in the Chairman of GECOM and its operations” and provided information in support of its position.

Meanwhile, the AFC said it is scheduled to meet with GECOM before the end of the month.

“The Private Sector Commission expressed a desire to meet again after the AFC had met with GECOM,” the AFC said in its statement.

(AFC and PSC discuss issues of national importance)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | January, 13th, 2025

 

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Windies captain Brathwaite stresses bravery, belief ahead of Pakistan Test Series

Windies captain Brathwaite stresses bravery, belief ahead of Pakistan...

Jan 17, 2025

SportsMax – With the stakes high and the odds challenging, West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite has placed an unyielding focus on self-belief and bravery as key factors for his team to deliver...
Read More
In-form Savory dazzles on second day with classy half-century

In-form Savory dazzles on second day with classy...

Jan 17, 2025

Moo Milk sponsors National U12 Chess tourneys

Moo Milk sponsors National U12 Chess tourneys

Jan 17, 2025

Determinators’ 2-1 win over Pele FC keep them alive as DeJonge needles Potaro

Determinators’ 2-1 win over Pele FC keep them...

Jan 17, 2025

Lusignan Golf Club to host Inaugural GBTI Mastercard Golf Classic this Sunday

Lusignan Golf Club to host Inaugural GBTI...

Jan 17, 2025

GFF Referee department recognizes top performances at Referee Award Ceremony, FIFA badges issued

GFF Referee department recognizes top...

Jan 17, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]