Young mother loses twins after premature birth at GPHC…blames ‘misleading ultrasound’

Kaieteur News- A young mother has lost her twins after delivering extremely premature infants of 27 weeks at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Friday.

A statement from GPHC said the mother who delivered extremely premature infants, which were given the best treatment and chance of survival, unfortunately passed away. “Their conditions which were very tenuous at birth continued to decline after interventions. They both subsequently demised despite efforts of the medical team,” the GPHC said.

The young mother’s partner, 21-year-old Chavez Nankishore, told this publication that he and the mother went for an ultrasound at the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital when she was 21 weeks pregnant. The ultrasound which was conducted on December 2, 2024, indicated that the 18-year-old mother was expecting a boy; however a month later, after experiencing abdominal pain which led to the mother going into labour, it was revealed that she was actually carrying twins.

Nankishore shared that the twins were born last Friday. However, the firstborn tragically died just minutes after labour, while the other twin passed away on Sunday. He said that on Friday at about 19:30h, the mother began to experience severe abdominal pain and she was taken to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital, then later transferred to the GPHC.

“When she reach GPHC, about three minutes she had the first child and then they transport she to the maternity side where she had the other twin. She ended up having twins but the ultrasound show that is only one child we (are) having,” the man said.

Nankishore explained that after consulting with doctors from a private institution, he was informed that the twins’ deaths could have been prevented. “Well the doctors say that it was an early pregnancy. Well, we didn’t know she was having twins right, so they said if we did know it has special steps in terms of taking in this type of situation because she would have had to go to the clinic more often,” he stressed.

The man said that the doctors found it strange, explaining that it is nearly impossible not to detect a second child at 21 weeks, as this stage is well beyond the first trimester and into the second. Nevertheless, the emotional impact on the young couple has been immense. Nankishore described the loss as something that has caused emotional damage beyond explanation, as they continue to cope with the grief of losing their twins.

Late last year, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) reported a total of eight maternal deaths and 41 neonatal deaths in 2024, marking the hospital’s lowest recorded numbers in recent years. The announcement was made during the hospital’s annual year-end press conference, which covered the facility’s achievements, challenges, and milestones from the past year, as well as its vision and goals for the upcoming year.

The hospital’s Chief Executive Officer, Robbie Rambarran, had highlighted that last year’s maternal and neonatal death rates were the lowest the hospital had ever recorded, surpassing the previous year’s performance.

(Young mother loses twins after premature birth at GPHC…blames ‘misleading ultrasound’ )