Latest update January 16th, 2025 2:30 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

SWAT team members busted with ganja

Jan 16, 2025 News

Kaieteur News- Two SWAT unit ranks are under close arrest after they were busted on Tuesday with almost a kilogram of marijuana at Camp and New Market Streets, Georgetown.

The policemen were identified as Lance Corporal Kevin Thompson and Lance Corporal Dwayne Perry.

SWAT team members busted with ganja

The marijuana found in the car

They were travelling in a Toyota Axio car, PAJ 2421, one driving and the other the front seat passenger, when special branch ranks stopped the vehicle.

The special branch ranks were reportedly acting on a tip off and searched the car in their presence.

“…In the back seat, a black travelling bag containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis was found, along with plastic wraps, a black scale and a black bag sealer,” police said in a public statement on Wednesday.

Lance Corporal Kevin Thompson, one of the ranks busted with the drugs.

The ranks were cautioned and they chose to remain silent.  They were arrested and taken into custody. Police said the total marijuana found amounted to 748.4 grams. Investigators learnt that the car they were in belonged to Diana Persaud of North Road, Lacytown.

One of the busted cop’s common-law wife, told police that she had rented the car from Elite Auto rentals located at Garnett Street, Kitty, to use while her vehicle was being repaired. The woman said that she last drove the vehicle on 10th January 2025, and she gave the keys to Thompson after he asked her for a vehicle to use,” police said.

The vehicle remains lodged at the Alberttown Police Station.  Meanwhile,  searches were carried out at the policemen’s homes. They remain under close arrest as investigations continue.

(SWAT team members busted with ganja)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | January, 13th, 2025

 

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

St. Joseph High School benefits from GBA Shuttle Time project

St. Joseph High School benefits from GBA Shuttle Time project

Jan 16, 2025

Kaieteur Sports-  The Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) made a timely donation to the students of St. Joseph High School this past week, as the Shuttle Time programme continues across schools...
Read More
CWI launches high-performance initiatives to accelerate player, coaching development

CWI launches high-performance initiatives to...

Jan 16, 2025

Windies U19 Women suffer heavy 79-run loss to New Zealand in warm-up match

Windies U19 Women suffer heavy 79-run loss to New...

Jan 16, 2025

Hundreds from Alimohamed, Sinclair set tone for interesting second game

Hundreds from Alimohamed, Sinclair set tone for...

Jan 16, 2025

Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes tourney set for Sunday at Transport

Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes tourney set...

Jan 16, 2025

Rockaway Group of Companies on board with Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Rockaway Group of Companies on board with Project...

Jan 16, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]