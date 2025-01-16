SWAT team members busted with ganja

Kaieteur News- Two SWAT unit ranks are under close arrest after they were busted on Tuesday with almost a kilogram of marijuana at Camp and New Market Streets, Georgetown.

The policemen were identified as Lance Corporal Kevin Thompson and Lance Corporal Dwayne Perry.

They were travelling in a Toyota Axio car, PAJ 2421, one driving and the other the front seat passenger, when special branch ranks stopped the vehicle.

The special branch ranks were reportedly acting on a tip off and searched the car in their presence.

“…In the back seat, a black travelling bag containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis was found, along with plastic wraps, a black scale and a black bag sealer,” police said in a public statement on Wednesday.

The ranks were cautioned and they chose to remain silent. They were arrested and taken into custody. Police said the total marijuana found amounted to 748.4 grams. Investigators learnt that the car they were in belonged to Diana Persaud of North Road, Lacytown.

One of the busted cop’s common-law wife, told police that she had rented the car from Elite Auto rentals located at Garnett Street, Kitty, to use while her vehicle was being repaired. The woman said that she last drove the vehicle on 10th January 2025, and she gave the keys to Thompson after he asked her for a vehicle to use,” police said.

The vehicle remains lodged at the Alberttown Police Station. Meanwhile, searches were carried out at the policemen’s homes. They remain under close arrest as investigations continue.

