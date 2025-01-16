Latest update January 16th, 2025 2:30 AM

St. Joseph High School benefits from GBA Shuttle Time project

Jan 16, 2025 Sports

Kaieteur Sports-  The Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) made a timely donation to the students of St. Joseph High School this past week, as the Shuttle Time programme continues across schools countrywide.

On behalf of the GBA, executive Mrs. Amelia Ramdhani made the timely donation of the kit, which includes racquets, nets and shuttlecocks to the students of the Secondary School, as to further promote the sport across learning institutions across the country.

GBA executive Mrs. Amelia Ramdhani presents the Shuttle-Time kit to St. Joseph High School PE Head Ms. Tonya Williams, in the presence of a few students.

Accepting the kit on behalf of the GBA was Head of the St. Joseph High School Physical Education Department, Ms. Tonya Williams.

The donation of badminton gear thus ensures that students can now further orient themselves with the fundamentals of the sports; while working on their fitness among other areas of PE.

The GBA said the move was geared towards supporting Physical Education programs across schools while giving an introduction to Badminton as it seeks to widen its horizon and unearth more talent for the future of the sport.

