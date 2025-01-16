No bail for construction worker charged for stealing phone

Kaieteur News- A 23-year-old construction worker was remanded to prison on Wednesday after appearing at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer a robbery under arms charge.

Marlon Rodrigues of 1A Guyhoc Park, Perry Street, Georgetown, is accused of robbing Rupnarine Kurpaul of a cell phone valued at $34,000 while armed with a knife on January 13, 2025, at Commerce Street, Georgetown.

Rodrigues appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty, who read the charge to him. He pleaded not guilty to the accusation. During the court proceedings, the prosecution objected to bail, citing the seriousness and prevalence of the offence as well as the penalties associated with the charge. The prosecution outlined the events leading to the arrest, stating that on the day in question, Kurpaul was in the vicinity of Commerce Street at approximately 17:00 hrs when he was approached by Rodrigues, who allegedly robbed him of his cellphone. An alarm was raised, and public-spirited citizens gave chase to Rodrigues. During the pursuit, a police officer on duty spotted Rodrigues, who was later apprehended. The stolen phone and the weapon used in the robbery were found on him.

Furthermore, the prosecution revealed that Kurpaul positively identified Rodrigues and the stolen phone at the police station. As a result, Rodrigues was charged with the offence. Rodrigues, who appeared without legal representation, was remanded to prison and is scheduled to return to court on February 5, 2025, for further proceeding.

(No bail for construction worker charged for stealing phone)