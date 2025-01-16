Forensic lab acquires new $86M scanning electron microscope

…equipment to help fast-track analysis of gunshot residue

Kaieteur News- The Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory (GFSL) on Wednesday unveiled and commissioned a “state-of-the-art” $86 million Zeiss Sigma 360VP Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) at a ceremony held at its Area ‘M’ University of Guyana Complex in Turkeyen.

With this acquisition, the GFSL becomes the first forensic laboratory in the Caribbean to possess this high-tech equipment. The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a statement, detailing the events that took place at the launch.

Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn, in his feature address, hailed the acquisition as a significant step forward for scientific and forensic advancement in Guyana. He stated, “This acquisition represents a significant leap for science and research in Guyana, extending beyond the forensic science laboratory. It reflects our government’s commitment to equipping our scientists and researchers with cutting-edge technology that meets global standards.”

Benn highlighted the SEM’s critical role in enhancing forensic investigations, particularly in the analysis of gunshot residue (GSR) evidence, which has faced delays in the past due to resource limitations. He noted, “With this advanced instrument, we can now analyse the distribution, morphology, and chemistry of samples with unprecedented precision. This will enhance the GFSL’s ability to provide faster, more reliable results to support the judicial system, particularly in GSR investigations.” He also emphasized that the acquisition aligns with President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s vision for the GFSL to become a hub for scientific and forensic research in the Caribbean, further strengthening the country’s capabilities in combating crime.

Permanent Secretary, Andre Ally, also spoke at the event, underscoring the SEM’s importance in improving the laboratory’s efficiency, especially as Guyana undergoes rapid economic and infrastructural growth. He pointed out the pressing need for timely and accurate GSR analysis, particularly given that over 200 firearms were seized by the Guyana Police Force and CANU last year. “The SEM will enable the GFSL to clear backlogs and deliver results more efficiently, strengthening its support for the justice system,” Ally stated. He also emphasized the importance of maintaining the SEM, adding, “Downtime is not an option for such a vital tool. We are grateful for Zeiss’s commitment to providing ongoing support and servicing, ensuring this machine operates at peak efficiency and continues to bolster our capacity to combat crime effectively.”

During the ceremony, GFSL Deputy Director Charis Griffith, expressed her pride in the laboratory’s expanding capabilities, noting its continued success in maintaining ISO 17025 international accreditation and its growing staff of qualified forensic experts.

Additionally, representatives from Zeiss also highlighted the significance of the SEM, stressing the company’s commitment to advancing scientific innovation. Juergen Frank, a Zeiss representative, explained that Zeiss considers itself a partner in scientific progress, not just a supplier. “We invest 15% of our revenue into research and development, significantly exceeding the industry average, to deliver groundbreaking solutions,” Frank shared. Carlos Peralta, another Zeiss representative, emphasized the versatility of the SEM, noting, “The SEM’s ability to analyze form, composition, and intricate details makes it invaluable across disciplines. Its potential is only limited by the imagination of its users, offering endless possibilities for innovation and discovery.”

According to the statement, the acquisition of the SEM is part of a broader investment in advanced technology at the GFSL, which also includes the purchase of an Orbitrap Exploris 120 Basic System (LCMS) for USD $353,344, which will be used for identifying and quantifying drugs, toxins, and volatile compounds, and an Agilent Technologies 8890/7000E GC MSMS System for USD $265,324.24, which will be used for analysing fire debris, blood alcohol levels, and chemical impurities. In addition, five forensic experts are currently undergoing specialized training to fully utilize these advanced tools, ensuring that the GFSL is equipped to deliver high-quality forensic analyses.

