Berserk man attacking persons shot dead by police

…pensioner who tried to subdue him dies after being stabbed, accidentally shot

Kaieteur News- Police shot and killed a mentally-ill man on Wednesday after he went berserk at Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD) stabbing two persons and injuring a third.

One of the persons he stabbed was killed while trying to restrain him from harming more people. Police identified the mentally-ill man as Roger Erwin Pierre better known as “Pants” and the man who was killed as he was trying to restrain him as Frederick “Terrence” Williams, 68, of Airy Hall, Mahaicony, ECD.

Police said that Pierre stabbed Williams multiple times. After they shot him dead and transported his body and a wounded Williams to the Mahaicony Hospital, they learnt that Willaims had also sustained gunshot wounds in addition the stab wounds. Williams died while receiving treatment.

Police said that a probe has since been launched into the deaths of both men. The killings reportedly took place around 11:00hrs at Airy Hall, when Pierre, armed with a knife, went berserk at 09:30hours beginning at Huntley, Mahaicony.

Police said he stabbed and wounded 63-year-old Laldat Tooknauth there before fleeing. Tooknauth was taken to the Mahaicony Hospital in a critical condition, but was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation due to the severity of his wounds. Police later learnt around 10:30 hours that a knife-wielding Pierre was at the Novar School Dam, causing panic in the vicinity.

“A team of police ranks responded,” police stated, adding that “upon their arrival, they spotted the suspect on Dundee Public Road, brandishing the knife”. Officers tried to arrest him but he resisted them aggressively. Ranks resorted to shooting him in the foot, but it did not deter him.

A cell phone recorded video depicted the stand-off between police and the Pierre at a location. He was seen tossing a bottle and sand at them, even as they pointed their weapons at him. Police resorted to firing shots at him but he kept resisting. The video even recorded the moment he was shot to the foot but he kept on moving. “As he reached the neighbouring village of Airy Hall, bystanders attempted to persuade him to surrender,” police said.

He reportedly attacked them by hurling glass bottles and sand at them. “He then concealed the knife in his waistband, retrieved a steel rod from a nearby construction site and attacked a resident named Lambert Nunes, age 69 years, inflicting a wound to his left hand,” added police.

As police continued to pursue him, several locals, including Williams, tried to assist in restraining him. He reportedly joined other men in tackling Pierre to the ground. Pierre, however, managed to retrieve the knife from his waistband and overpowered Williams. Police said he knelt over Williams repeatedly stabbing him in the head and to other parts of his body.

“Witnessing this, two of the ranks fired multiple shots at the suspect, rendering him motionless,” police said. It appears as though Williams may also have been struck by the bullets.

The Office of Professional Responsibility is conducting a probe into the killings.

