19 companies bid to construct office buildings at CJIA

Kaieteur News- Following the advertisement for the construction and rehabilitation of office buildings at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), a total of 19 contractors from both local and overseas have submitted bids for the job.

The project which is being executed through the Ministry of Public Works, had its bids read on Wednesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. There it was revealed that the project is estimated to cost $1,598,148,232, according to the government’s engineer.

From the list of contractors who applied for the contract, their bids are as follow: BM Property Investments Inc. – $1,620,815,141; Country Side Recycling – $1,234,270,329; Dundas Construction Inc. – $1,287,667,304; Roopan Ramotar Investment – $1,579,635,398; D. David International – $1,503,520,997; Blue Print Builders Inc – $1,342,926,615; Urban Edge Builders Inc. – $1,401,006,615; R. Bassoo & Sons Construction Company – $1,556,263,797; Sheriff Construction Inc. – $1,298,376,615; Ashoka Buildcon Limited (India) – $2,031,523,021; MSR International Enterprise – $1,500,167,647; China Harbour Engineering Company Limited (China) – $1,967,276,659; Avionics Engineering Inc. – $1,128,391,330; K&S General Contractors Inc.; PD Contracting – $1,354,756,239; Gurdev Mahadeo Contracting Services – $1,515,000,000; STP Investments Inc. – $1,526,406,860; Qingjian Group Company Guyana Inc. – $1,664,535,140; and BK International Inc. – $1,508,279,568

As it relates to the new CJIA project, back in December, an official from the airport informed this publication that the contract is to construct and rehabilitate office buildings for the several airline companies operating in the country. The official said: “This is different from the works that is ongoing on the CJIA’s Administrative building. This Administrative building when completed is set to cater for CJIA’s 300 plus staff.”

Kaieteur News understands that currently over seven airlines have presence in Guyana. These include Sky High Dominicana, Caribbean Airlines, Inter-Caribbean Airways, Jet Blue, American Airlines, British Airways and Copa Airline just to name a few. This publication understands that the construction of the office buildings now stands as part of the several projects the Irfaan Ali led administration is undertaking at the country’s main port of entry.

It was reported that the contract for the airport expansion project was signed in 2011, under the then President Bharrat Jagdeo with China Harbour and Engineering Corporation (CHEC). The Jagdeo-led administration acquired a US$138 million loan from the China Exim Bank, and used US$12 million from the Consolidated Fund (taxpayers’ money) for the total project cost of US$150 million.

Jagdeo had relayed previously that the US$150 million contract was signed with CHEC for a new airport. However, he said it was the Coalition government that made changes which resulted in it being a rehabilitation project. According to reports, upon assuming office in 2015, the David Granger administration deemed the airport plan defective, necessitating adjustments.

Subsequently, in August 2020, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill expressed dissatisfaction with the contractor’s work. Consequently, negotiations resulted in additional works being undertaken by CHEC at no extra cost to Guyana. While the US$150 million rehabilitation works by CHEC are completed, the PPP-administration has substantially increased spending for the modernization of the airport, albeit falling below international standards and expectations.

At his Ministry’s end-of-year press conference for 2024 earlier this month, the Public Works Minister told the media that since 2020, the government has expended $3 billion on the other projects outside of the US$150 million.

Meanwhile, when the office buildings project is awarded, it will bring the total spent for the CJIA expansion since August 2020 to approximately $4.5 billion.

(19 companies bid to construct office buildings at CJIA)