‘We have all the evidence of Brutus trying to flee Guyana’ – Minister Benn

Kaieteur News– Amid allegations of embattled Assistant Commissioner of Police, Calvin Brutus trying to breach his bail agreement and flee Guyana, Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn told Kaieteur News that he has evidence to support the claim.

On December 21, 2024, the Ministry issued a statement claiming that Brutus, who is facing 250 financial crime charges, was stopped by police officers while attempting to enter Brazil via Lethem, Region 9 on December 16, 2024. Brutus quickly refuted the allegation, insisting that he was not attempting to flee the country.

In response, Brutus’s attorneys, including Eusi Anderson and Darren Wade, rejected the Ministry’s claims. Anderson demanded that the Ministry provide the following evidence: the name of the officer who allegedly intercepted Brutus, records of the travel documents used at the first checkpoint, and footage showing the supposed violation of Brutus’s bail conditions. Additionally, Anderson called for the release of photographs and video evidence from the police officers trailing Brutus to substantiate the Ministry’s account of events. He further demanded a public apology and a retraction of the Ministry’s statement within 48 hours, by December 21, 2024.

However, when asked by Kaieteur News on Monday whether the Ministry would retract its statement regarding Brutus allegedly attempt to flee the country, especially after a vehicle with a Brazilian registration number was found approaching the Takutu Bridge, Minister Benn responded firmly: “We have all the evidence against Mr. Brutus; we have photos and videos.”

On December 23, 2024, the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) filed an application to revoke Brutus’s bail, citing his alleged attempt to flee as a breach of his bail conditions. The matter was heard by Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. During the hearing, the prosecution presented several reasons why Brutus’s bail should be revoked and indicated that witnesses would testify about his attempt to flee. The evidence of Brutus’s attempt to leave the country was never made public.

However, on December 27, 2024 – four days later – SOCU withdrew the application without providing no reasons to the court.

Meanwhile, in the latest update, Brutus sought permission from the Magistrate to return to Lethem to assist his father, who resides in the area. The request was granted, with the condition that Brutus not leave the jurisdiction.

