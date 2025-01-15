US$54M contract awarded to construct new West Dem Hospital

Kaieteur News- A US$54.1 million contract has been awarded for the construction of a new, state-of-the-art West Demerara Regional Hospital, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) has announced.

The contract was awarded on December 31, 2024 to CAMCE and Sinopharm Int’l (China CAMC Engineering CO. Limited and China Sinopharm International Corporation), a consortium for US$54,169,883.76.

The contractor was awarded following a national bidding process.

The project being undertaken by the government through the Ministry of Health is for the ‘Design and Build’ of the hospital. It was reported in the media, that Sinopharmintl- CAMCE are no strangers to Guyana’s construction industry. Sinopharmintl and CAMCE are currently the contractors undertaking the construction of the six regional hospitals across the country.

Kaieteur News reported that the plan to build the new hospital follows President Irfaan Ali’s announcement in September 2024. The hospital, located in Region Three, has been undergoing several upgrades including the construction of a new mortuary and the acquisition of equipment for laparoscopic surgeries. However, despite the improvements over the years, President Ali said that the hospital can no longer meet the demands of the growing regional economy.

“Now with this growth, we know that the West Demerara Hospital has now outgrown its time. It has outgrown what it was built for. It does not meet the modern, efficient, reliable needs of the citizens of Region Three,” the President stated.

Following the President’s announcement, the Ministry of Health issued a tender seeking a contractor to undertake the project. Three bidders from China submitted their proposals for the contract, they were China CAMC Engineering CO. Limited (CAMCE) and Sinopharmintl (China Sinopharm International Corporation), a consortium; Shandong High-Speed Dejian Group Inc.; and Qingjian Group Co. Limited.

Subsequently, a tender was issued for supervision services of the project that aspect is yet to be awarded.

Meanwhile, Kaieteur News understands that the construction of the new hospital is part of the government’s plan to provide world-class healthcare service across the country.

