To underestimate Maduro is to do so at the nation’s peril.

Dear Editor,

As a nation, we cannot continue to trivialise the growing threats to Guyana’s sovereignty under the leadership of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Time and again, Maduro has demonstrated his unwavering resolve to pursue Venezuela’s baseless claim that Essequibo belongs to them. His latest move to announce an election for a governor in Essequibo underscores the seriousness of his ambitions, while the Guyanese government’s response has been disappointingly inadequate.

The Irfaan Ali administration appears perpetually caught in a reactionary mode. It was only after public outcry from sections of society and the parliamentary opposition that the government brought a motion to Parliament reaffirming Guyana’s territorial integrity. This move received unanimous approval. Notwithstanding that motion, the regime has fallen silent on Venezuela, seemingly prioritising attacks on the Opposition and perceived local adversaries over addressing Maduro’s increasing aggression. Such actions only deepen ethnic and political divisions rather than fostering the inclusionary democracy mandated by Guyana’s Constitution.

The Jagdeo/Ali regime has consistently sown seeds of internal discord, while taking a lackadaisical approach to Venezuela’s escalating hostility. Sane voices in society, drawing from both historical and contemporary experiences, have called for a multi-pronged strategy to address Venezuela’s claims. This strategy must include the International Court of Justice (ICJ) proceedings while maintaining robust national awareness through diverse channels, organisations, and individuals. A unified purpose is critical, but when half the population feels excluded due to government policies that undermine their interests, a dangerous atmosphere of anti-nationalism is being cultivated.

Maduro is undoubtedly aware of the divisive political environment in Guyana; a dynamic fostered during Bharrat Jagdeo’s tenure and continues under Ali’s administration. This environment of hostility and division is unlike anything witnessed during the leadership of Forbes Burnham or Cheddi Jagan. The Jagdeo/Ali regime seems more invested in maintaining internal rancour than in forging national unity.

To underestimate Maduro is to do so at the nation’s peril. In December 2023, Maduro outmanoeuvred President Ali. After initially vowing not to meet with Maduro or sign any agreement due to the ongoing ICJ proceedings, Ali reversed his position under the influence of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves. The result was the controversial “Argyle Agreement,” a move that undermined Guyana’s ICJ case. Even the United Nations had urged caution. With Maduro now escalating his demands over Essequibo, the silence of Gonsalves, the self-proclaimed interlocutor, is deafening.

President Ali must go back to the drawing board. He must abandon divisive politics, prioritise national unity, and reevaluate his stewardship of Guyana’s sovereignty. Learning from past leaders—excluding Jagdeo, whose policies have caused significant harm to the nation—should be part of this process. It is worth recalling that during Jagdeo’s presidency, there was even consideration of granting Venezuela access to the Atlantic Ocean through Guyana; a reckless idea for a country that is not landlocked.

Maduro’s recent announcement to hold an election for a governor in Essequibo must be a wake-up call. This is not a time for business as usual. Both domestically and internationally, Guyana must respond with strategic clarity and determination on matters of inclusionary democracy and safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity. Anything less risks jeopardising the nation’s sovereignty and unity.

Lincoln Lewis

