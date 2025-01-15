Latest update January 15th, 2025 2:40 AM

The Speaker should reinstate the word CORRUPTION, in Guyana’s Parliament or show cause why not

Jan 15, 2025 Letters

Dear Editor,

Reference is made to Ms. Amanda Walton-Desir’s January 12, 2025, letter to this publication, of which, I fully endorse her plea to Guyana’s Speaker of the House, Mr. Manzoor Nadir, to allow the word corruption to be reinstated in speech delivery, in Parliament.

Not sure if the Speaker was so directed or reserved autonomy to disallow the word corruption to be excluded in Parliamentary addresses. Equally unsure as to why Mr. Nadir so direct the word “corruption “to be countermanded.

However, the word corruption is a complex issue with multiple causes.

POVERTY can lead to corruption especially in social and economic inequality.

GREED itself lends to corruption

POOR GOVERNANCE begets corruption

DISCRETIONARY POWERS engenders corruption

BUREAUCRATIC REDTAPE triggers corruption

MORAL DEFICIENCY fathers’ corruption

WEAK ENFORCEMENT MECHANISMS precipitates corruption

ELECTIONS enkindles corruption

…and the list goes on and on.

In totality, corruption can clothe itself in criminal activity or dishonesty that prejudices the rights of others.

In summation, and as a tax payer, I urge, should the Speaker Mr. Manzoor Nadir, not reinstate the word “corruption” then he, Mr. Nadir should investigate the dialectics that juxtaposes this contradictory word and adjudicate further.

Respectfully,

Jonathan Subrian Esq.

(The Speaker should reinstate the word CORRUPTION, in Guyana’s Parliament or show cause why not)

