Pigeons shut down Charlestown Secondary School

—as teachers down tools over health and safety concerns

Kaieteur News- Teachers at Charlestown Secondary School on Tuesday largely stayed away from the classrooms due to an infestation of pigeons, which they said is posing great risks to their health and safety and a sweeper cleaner of the school was attacked by the birds.

In a statement late last evening the Ministry of Education advised students, parents, teachers, and other stakeholders that, due to reports of the pigeon infestation classes have been suspended for the remainder of the week to address the issue. “The Ministry of Education remains committed to providing a safe and healthy learning environment for all students and teachers,” the statement read.

Earlier in the day when this newspaper contacted Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand she said that the situation is being dealt with by the Chief Education Officer, Saddam Hussain. When contact was made with Hussain he said “I could but public servants do not talk to the press, you will have to go through our PS (Permanent Secretary) to get an official statement from the Ministry of Education.” When contact was made to a representative from the Ministry of Education, this publication was informed, “The Department of Education is aware of the issue and steps have been taken to have it addressed.”

Meanwhile, General Secretary of the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU), Coretta McDonald said the situation has gone unaddressed despite repeated reports to the Ministry of Education, leaving educators with no option but to take action. McDonald described the infestation as a growing hazard, noting that the pigeons have become increasingly aggressive, attacking both students and teachers.

During an interview with Kaieteur News, McDonald said: “the thing is according to the laws wherever you work, it must be safe and conducive … the Ministry of Education coupled with other agencies they have not really sought to deal with the issue and it has moved from one level to another to another, where the birds have now become very vicious and they are attacking teachers as well as students.”

In addition to the aggressive behaviour of the pigeons, the droppings and nests have created an unhygienic environment, posing serious health concerns to students and staff. McDonald said she was pleased that the teachers had taken a stand on the issue, emphasising that the union was fully supportive of their actions. She is confident that a resolution would eventually be reached. However, she pointed out that while the students were away from school, the situation posed additional challenges. McDonald explained that teachers would need to engage with the students remotely, which would place a burden on parents.

Cleaner attacked

The situation took a disturbing turn on January 3, 2025, when a pregnant cleaner was pecked in her left eye while on duty. She was immediately placed on medical leave. This incident highlights the dangers teachers and staff are facing daily, with some teachers even reporting the symptoms of illnesses linked to exposure to pigeon droppings. While on the scene on Tuesday, Kaieteur News observed a flock of pigeons gathered around the school, with teachers and students standing outside the building. Further, teachers and students alike have reported longstanding issues with the pigeons, which have taken over several classrooms, particularly on the upper floor of the school. The classrooms are littered with pigeon droppings and nests, creating an unhygienic and unsafe environment for both students and staff. “When you look around, you will see what is happening. This has been going on for years, but it’s getting worse…”a teacher at the school expressed.

Cliffon Johnson, another school teacher explained that despite previous attempts to control the pigeon population, including the installation of mesh barriers, the problem persists. “Over ten years (it has been happening) we can’t pinpoint which year it started but over the years it kept continuing. Yes, Yes, they (Ministry of Education) came they put up some mesh but it made no sense because the pigeons going through the mesh,” Johnson said. “Right now it’s mating season, coccidiosis is in the air, because those pigeons are carrying the coccidiosis virus, the mere fact that people scratching is coccidiosis. Most of the classrooms in the upper flat are affected,” another teacher explained.

Pigeon droppings on the table

At the school on Tuesday a few students showed up. One student recalled: “well, when I was at school the pigeon faeces use to be on the table and desk, so if you don’t watch where you sitting, it use to be on your clothes…” The student added: “So I came home on Friday and Saturday morning I start to get fever, and my skin start to get hot and I could like barely move, I start to bringing up throwing up, and hardly eating. My mother gave me some medicine, so I am getting better.”

His friend, who was also exposed to the pigeon droppings, was sent home on Thursday last after experiencing similar symptoms. Furthermore, the situation has caused significant disruption in the learning environment. “Every day, we come in and have to clean our desks because the pigeons have made a mess. Sometimes, we even have to switch our furniture because the droppings don’t come off easily,” said the head prefect from Form Five. Another prefect added, “Sometimes during class when teachers are teaching they will be flying and messing on people’s face, and shirt.”

Moreover, the upper floor classrooms, where the infestation is most severe, have been temporarily closed, and students have been moved to areas not affected by the pigeons. Despite this, the infestation remains a constant concern, with pigeon droppings still covering the walls and furniture in the affected areas.

