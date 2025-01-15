Latest update January 15th, 2025 3:45 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

One confirmed dead in Bartica bike accidents

Jan 15, 2025 News

Kaieteur News-  At least one person has been confirmed dead following two bike accidents that took place at Five Mile Bartica, Region Seven.

The first accident, according to reports reaching Kaieteur News, took place on Sunday morning while the second took place on Monday.

Initial reports are that two persons were killed while two remain critical.

One confirmed dead in Bartica bike accidents

Confirmed dead in the Bartica bike accidents.

Kaieteur News, however, has only been able to confirm the death of one of the victims. Details surrounding the accidents are still sketchy and up to press time, police were yet to respond to questions about them.

Public-spirited citizens sent cell phone recorded videos of the victims being rushed to the hospital to Kaieteur News on Tuesday.

The stretch of concrete road at Five Mile was littered with wrecked motorcycles and seemingly unconscious victims lying on the road-way bleeding from injuries to their heads and bodies. One of the victims was seen lying in a drain beside the road.

Meanwhile, a member of the Community Policing Group (CPG) told Kaieteur News that motorcycle accidents are quickly becoming an epidemic in Bartica especially among the youths.

“Even the hospital is complaining about it because a high percentage of accident victims are motorcycle related,” the CPG member said while adding, “It was only time before something tragic like this happened.”

(One confirmed dead in Bartica bike accidents)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | January, 13th, 2025

 

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

National basketball team down to 15 after intense trials

National basketball team down to 15 after intense trials

Jan 15, 2025

Kaieteur Sports-  After two gruelling days of trials at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, the Guyana National Basketball Team has been narrowed down to 15 players, signalling the first step towards a...
Read More
Terrence Ali National Open schedule to fist off this Friday

Terrence Ali National Open schedule to fist off...

Jan 15, 2025

Foreign Link players call for Darts Association to step up

Foreign Link players call for Darts Association...

Jan 15, 2025

Race for GFF Elite League qualification narrows down to final four

Race for GFF Elite League qualification narrows...

Jan 15, 2025

BCB organize practice session for female cricketers to select teams for county duty

BCB organize practice session for female...

Jan 15, 2025

Archery Guyana makes history with Physiotherapist at Nationals

Archery Guyana makes history with Physiotherapist...

Jan 15, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]