One confirmed dead in Bartica bike accidents

Kaieteur News- At least one person has been confirmed dead following two bike accidents that took place at Five Mile Bartica, Region Seven.

The first accident, according to reports reaching Kaieteur News, took place on Sunday morning while the second took place on Monday.

Initial reports are that two persons were killed while two remain critical.

Kaieteur News, however, has only been able to confirm the death of one of the victims. Details surrounding the accidents are still sketchy and up to press time, police were yet to respond to questions about them.

Public-spirited citizens sent cell phone recorded videos of the victims being rushed to the hospital to Kaieteur News on Tuesday.

The stretch of concrete road at Five Mile was littered with wrecked motorcycles and seemingly unconscious victims lying on the road-way bleeding from injuries to their heads and bodies. One of the victims was seen lying in a drain beside the road.

Meanwhile, a member of the Community Policing Group (CPG) told Kaieteur News that motorcycle accidents are quickly becoming an epidemic in Bartica especially among the youths.

“Even the hospital is complaining about it because a high percentage of accident victims are motorcycle related,” the CPG member said while adding, “It was only time before something tragic like this happened.”

(One confirmed dead in Bartica bike accidents)