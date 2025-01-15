National basketball team down to 15 after intense trials

Kaieteur Sports- After two gruelling days of trials at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, the Guyana National Basketball Team has been narrowed down to 15 players, signalling the first step towards a critical international campaign.

Head Coach Adrian Hooper, alongside assistant coach Marlon Rodrigues, has the challenging task of leading this talented squad to the Nations Cup tournament in Paramaribo, Suriname, from January 24–27. There, Guyana will square off against Suriname and Grenada in what the Guyana Basketball Federation promises to be an exciting start to the year.

The shortlisted players include Stanton Rose (Untouchables), Orlan Glasgow (Royals), Harold Adams (Royals), Travis Belgrave (Eagles), Nikkoloi Smith (Ravens), Domair Gladstone (Untouchables), Shane Webster (Colts), Jermaine Slater (Kobras), Denzel Ross (Eagles), Oquacey Shortt (Colts), Kimol Grimmond (Untouchables), Zian Gray (Eagles), Jushawn Bayley, Yannick Tappin (Royals), and Shamaar Huntley (Ravens).

Initially, 23 players were invited to trials, making the final selection process an exceptionally competitive one.

Reflecting on the trials, Coach Hooper said, “These two days have been intense. The players brought their A-game, making my job of narrowing down the roster extremely difficult. But that’s a good problem to have. It shows the depth of talent we have in Guyana.”

The selection is far from over, however. The team will undergo two more training sessions this week before the final 12 players are announced on Friday.

“We’re committed to selecting the best-possible team, not just to compete, but to win,” Hooper added. “I’m confident that when we regroup this weekend and head to Suriname, these players will be ready to give their all and make Guyana proud.”

The tournament in Suriname holds immense significance, not just for the players but also for the broader basketball community in Guyana.

Michael Singh, President of the GBF, expressed his excitement for the Nations Cup, emphasizing its importance as a developmental and preparatory event.

“This tour is the start of early preparations for our national team, and it provides an excellent opportunity to measure the standard of our local game,” Singh said. “By focusing on our locally based players for this tournament, we aim to identify and develop talent here at home, giving them the exposure needed to compete at the international level. This approach will allow us to integrate overseas-based players into future engagements with a stronger foundation.”

Singh also highlighted the impact of the ongoing One Guyana Premier Basketball League, adding that “Our players have been competing at a high level domestically, and this has provided the GBF with a robust pool of talent to work with. The Nations Cup will give us valuable insights into how our local players match up against regional competition.”

The Nations Cup serves as a critical step in Guyana’s preparations to defend their title at the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) Championship, with Singh revealing that the GBF is planning its own version of the Nations Cup in May, with three other CBC teams competing in Guyana.

“This year promises to be one of the most active and exciting periods for Guyana’s National Basketball Team,” Singh said. “We’re eager to see how this team performs and how these tournaments will shape the future of basketball in our country.”

Both Singh and Coach Hooper believes that the Nations Cup will undoubtedly test Senior Men’s Team as they prepare for back-to-back games against regional rivals.

According to Hooper, with a mix of veteran leadership and emerging talent, Guyana is poised to make a strong statement in Paramaribo, and the players are eager to seize the opportunity to represent their nation on the international stage.

