Modern chaos, old-time madness

Kaieteur News- Dem boys seh we modern and backward at the same time. Guyana building fancy high-rise buildings that touching the sky. Shiny, glassy, look like dem come out of a foreign magazine. But right outside, vendors selling on the pavement like is an open-air market. Yuh can’t walk without dodging a stall selling phone cases or somebody frying eggball. Fancy mall inside, sidewalk bazaar outside. Progress? Dem boys seh it looking more like confusion.

We got four-lane highways now. Lights bright, smooth concrete and asphalt that cost taxpayers an arm, leg, and half a kidney. Cars flying like dem in a Formula 1 race. But lo and behold, who yuh see clip-clopping in de middle of de road? A horse cart! Horse cart and BMW sharing the same road. Imagine yuh in a Tesla, cruising modern and clean, only to get stuck behind a donkey cart loaded with cow manure. Is this 2025 or 1925?

Dem boys seh we got fine dining spots popping up all over. You can’t pronounce half de name on de menu. But right next to dem fancy eatery, somebody selling cook-up in a styrofoam box from a pushcart. Hygiene? Never heard of it. Dem food caverns breeding like mosquito. And de smell? Is a perfume that hit yuh harder than de rising cost-of-living.

And talk about aesthetics. Government spending money like water to pretty up de town. But then yuh turn yuh head, and what yuh see? A big, ugly pile of garbage all over. Dem boys seh garbage in de city multiplying faster than potholes, and that’s saying something.

We modern, dem boys seh, but we holding on tight to chaos like is we family heirloom. How we progressing when we walking backward? Yuh can’t mix old-time bad habits with new-time development and expect anything to make sense. Is like trying to serve caviar in a calabash.

Dem boys seh, we nation got potential, but we need fuh choose: modern or messy? Right now, we living in de best of times and de worst of times. One foot in de future, de other stuck in de past. And if we keep this up, we might end up nowhere fast.

Talk half. Leff half.

