Missing man found dead in Parika hotel

Kaieteur News- A 22-year-old man who was reported missing by relatives on Monday was found dead on Tuesday at a Parika Hotel on the East Bank of Essequibo (EBE).

The dead man was identified as Imran Hack of Le Ressouvenir, East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

Hack was last seen alive on Sunday when he left for Parika. Reports are that he traveled there to visit a girlfriend, who reportedly moved on due to the “rocky” nature of their relationship.

Sunday night, relatives realized that something was wrong when they were unable to make contact with Hack via phone and he did not return to his home.

On Monday, relatives filed a missing person’s report. On Facebook, his relatives posted, “Help us bring home Imran Hack”.

However, on Tuesday, police disclosed that Hack was found dead at the hotel.

Investigators suspect that his death might be a case of suicide but they are awaiting an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

Hack’s relatives are calling for an impartial investigation because they believe that there is a possibility of foul play.

Investigations are ongoing

