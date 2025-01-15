Latest update January 15th, 2025 3:45 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Missing man found dead in Parika hotel

Jan 15, 2025 News

Kaieteur News-  A 22-year-old man who was reported missing by relatives on Monday was found dead on Tuesday at a Parika Hotel on the East Bank of Essequibo (EBE).

The dead man was identified as Imran Hack of Le Ressouvenir, East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

Missing man found dead in Parika hotel

Dead: Imran Hack

Hack was last seen alive on Sunday when he left for Parika. Reports are that he traveled there to visit a girlfriend, who reportedly moved on due to the “rocky” nature of their relationship.

Sunday night, relatives realized that something was wrong when they were unable to make contact with Hack via phone and he did not return to his home.

On Monday, relatives filed a missing person’s report. On Facebook, his relatives posted, “Help us bring home Imran Hack”.

However, on Tuesday, police disclosed that Hack was found dead at the hotel.

Investigators suspect that his death might be a case of suicide but they are awaiting an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

Hack’s relatives are calling for an impartial investigation because they believe that there is a possibility of foul play.

Investigations are ongoing

(Missing man found dead in Parika hotel)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | January, 13th, 2025

 

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

National basketball team down to 15 after intense trials

National basketball team down to 15 after intense trials

Jan 15, 2025

Kaieteur Sports-  After two gruelling days of trials at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, the Guyana National Basketball Team has been narrowed down to 15 players, signalling the first step towards a...
Read More
Terrence Ali National Open schedule to fist off this Friday

Terrence Ali National Open schedule to fist off...

Jan 15, 2025

Foreign Link players call for Darts Association to step up

Foreign Link players call for Darts Association...

Jan 15, 2025

Race for GFF Elite League qualification narrows down to final four

Race for GFF Elite League qualification narrows...

Jan 15, 2025

BCB organize practice session for female cricketers to select teams for county duty

BCB organize practice session for female...

Jan 15, 2025

Archery Guyana makes history with Physiotherapist at Nationals

Archery Guyana makes history with Physiotherapist...

Jan 15, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]