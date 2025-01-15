Massara Village to get new $182M secondary school

Kaieteur News- The Macushi village of Massara in the North Rupununi Region Nine will soon welcome its first secondary school building which will be built at a cost of $182 million.

The project which is being undertaken by the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development was awarded recently through the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

According to information provided by the agency, the school will be constructed by Osbert and Sons Construction. Along with the school, NPTAB released that a contract was also awarded for the construction of a seven Apartment Teachers’ Quarters in the village. That project will be executed by 3D Construction at a value of $78,383,760.

Toshao Arnold Bartholomew told Kaieteur News on Tuesday that the request for the school was made some time ago given the challenges faced by children in his village and neighbouring communities.

Toshao Bartholomew disclosed that there is a secondary school in the community of Annai which is some distance away that the students from his village attend to obtain a secondary education.

“One challenge would have been transportation both rainy season and dry season transportation wise and children do not have transportation to travel up there (to Annai) and some of the children do not want to stay in the dorms in Annai, and most of them go to school from home,” he related.

With a population of 584 residents, the Toshao stated that about 50 students from his village attend the Annai Secondary School. They would mostly travel by motorcycle or bus to attend school which he said takes approximately 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, he said that the new secondary school when completed will not only eliminate this challenge for Massara students but for those students from nearby communities and satellite villages.

Kaieteur News understands that with the construction of the new secondary school in Massara, students from Yakarinta, Kwaimatta, Toka and Taushida Villages will no longer have to travel long distances to get to school.

Massara is one of the seven new secondary schools that will be established in Region Nine. The other villages that will benefit are Karasabai, Tabatinga, Yupukari, Nappi, Maruranau, and Katoka.

The Education Ministry has embarked on an aggressive programme to ensure that the nation’s children have access to secondary education by constructing several secondary schools across the country. The Government had set 2025 as the target to achieve Universal Secondary Education (USE).

Education Minister Priya Manickchand at her end-of-year press conference recently announced that since her government took office in 2020, approximately $31.5 billion has been spent on the construction, rehabilitation and maintenance of schools (all levels) across the country.

Notably, she said since 2020 a total of 37 secondary school projects have been undertaken. Some of the schools have either been completed or are under construction.

