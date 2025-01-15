‘It’s untenable and unacceptable’

—Bar Association calls for immediate appointment of Chancellor and Chief Justice

By Shania Williams

Kaieteur News– President of the Guyana Bar Association, Kamal Ramkarran on Tuesday called for the immediate appointment of Yonette Cummings-Edwards and Roxane George-Wiltshire as the substantively chancellor of the judiciary and chief justice respectively.

He made the calls during the opening of the Law Year 2025 at the Victoria Law Court. Since the constitutional amendment in 2001, Guyana has been without a substantive Chief Justice and Chancellor. Former acting Chancellor of the Judiciary and Justice of the Court of Appeal, Carl Singh, retired in 2017 after serving 12 years. Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards has been acting since then.

Similarly, Justice Ian Chung served as acting Chief Justice, from 2010 to 2016 and was never confirmed. Ramkarran during the ceremony, emphasised that it was time to bring an end to the prolong uncertainty, calling the current situation “untenable and unacceptable.” “The situation is untenable and unacceptable, and it is not something we can continue to have happen,” Ramkarran declared. “There is no reason that we should be here 20 years later without a Chancellor or Chief Justice. This is something that should not be accepted by anyone.”

Ramkarran, a prominent advocate for judicial reform, further asserted that both Cummings-Edwards and George-Wiltshire have served with distinction and are well-qualified to be confirmed in the permanent positions they currently occupy. “I certainly believe that the people who are performing the role of the Chancellor and CJ are the people who should be confirmed for the positions, and it should happen as soon as possible,” he added.

The issue, according to Ramkarran, lies in the constitutional provision in Article 127(1) of the Constitution, which requires the President to obtain the approval of the Opposition Leader before making such appointments. This provision has led to a deadlock, as successive governments have struggled to reach an agreement with opposition leaders. Ramkarran noted, “During that time, a child could have been born, completed school, and even gotten a degree… it is a simple procedure.”

He also pointed out that Presidents of the Caribbean Court of Justice have publicly called for the confirmation of a substantive Chancellor and Chief Justice, signaling the broader regional concern over the matter.

Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton has already expressed formal support for the substantive appointments of Cummings-Edwards and George-Wiltshire, which is a necessary step in the constitutional process. However, President Irfaan Ali and Attorney General Anil Nandlall have not provided any explanation for the delay in confirming these appointments. As calls for a permanent resolution intensify, the future of the judicial leadership in Guyana remains uncertain. It is now up to President Irfaan Ali and the Opposition Leader to come to an agreement, bringing an end to a situation that has plagued the country’s judicial system for more than two decades.

