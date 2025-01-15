“Highly unsafe environment” leads to relocation of Dorcas Club Nursery School students

Kaieteur News– The Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday that the Dorcas Club Nursery School, located at Sparendaam, East Coast Demerara (ECD), will be relocated due to safety concerns.

The decision to move the school follows the discovery of a “highly unsafe environment” for both students and staff in the rented building currently housing the institution.

In a statement, the Ministry said that the facility was found to have significant infrastructural issues in August 2024, which posed serious safety risks to both children and teachers.

“The landlady has not addressed the concerns and has not given any indication when those would be addressed,” the Ministry noted.

In an immediate response, the Ministry said it moved the staff and students to a nearby school with available space. However, a further review of the students’ registrations revealed that 16 of the 59 children are from the Dorcas Club catchment area, while the remaining 43 children reside within the catchment areas of seven other nursery schools nearby.

“This means that the Dorcas school is actually further away from their homes than the schools they now occupy,” the ministry said.

Following consultations with parents, it was decided that the 43 children who reside outside the Dorcas Club catchment area would be placed in the nearest nursery school to their homes. As for the 16 children within the Dorcas Club catchment area, the Ministry has recommended that they be transferred to suitable schools closer to their homes.

To facilitate the transition, all receiving schools have confirmed their capacity to accommodate the transferred children. Additionally, they have agreed to accept the children in their current Dorcas Club uniforms, ensuring that parents will not face any additional financial burden. The Ministry mentioned its commitment to engage parents further and will host another meeting to provide updates and address any remaining concerns.

(“Highly unsafe environment” leads to relocation of Dorcas Club Nursery School students)