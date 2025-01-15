Border controversies and Amerindian communities

Dear Sir/ Madam

As a political activist and member of the Indigenous Guyanese community, I have been constrained to follow with careful attention developments in the critical matter of the Guyana/Venezuela territorial controversy. Accordingly, I have been encouraged by a number of developments especially by the fact that both the Opposition and the Government hammered out a national position premised on the unity of our people in October last year.

The various countries, large and small, and international organisation which have come forward to support our cause is comforting. The national position on the Border Controversy and the support gained for Guyana are a source of comfort and hope. This Controversy constitutes an existential threat to my country as a whole and sovereign State. Only a united people can come through a danger of this type. This means that every segment of the population must feel itself to be a valued member of the exercise to combat the steadily increasing Venezuelan aggression.

But I am sure that unity can be improved and strengthened if we look carefully at the position of all of our people in relation to the Border Controversy. For let us be frank, there are problems with our “unified position.” To be specific, we need to look carefully at those communities which border the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. I refer specifically to the Titled Indigenous Villages and other communities in Regions 1,7,8 and 9. Consider also, Region 2 which is easily accessible from Venezuela via the Atlantic and the Pomeroon River. These communities face directly the discomfort of the decisions taken by Maduro and his regime, including the necessity to move from one region to another.

The problem here is that the lack of the appropriate and logistical infrastructure has hampered leaders in these villages and communities from bringing certainty to the support that they can expect and give to residents. Not so long ago, there was what was called a Regional Policy which enabled them to provide information to the central government and receive guidance and instructions as to how they should respond to the activities of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela which are injurious to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our nation. It is a matter of regret that the Border Policy which proved so effective in the past has been abandoned. I must urge the government to urgently revive this policy. Government must also ensure that matters affecting Guyana’s hinterland and Indigenous Peoples’ population in relation to the Border Controversy must be communicated to them in the First Language(s) wherever necessary.

Developments in Venezuela since the Referendum laying claim to the Essequibo, the law formalizing the idea of “Guyana Essequiba,” the threat of elections to elect a Governor of this entity, the military buildup on Ankoko Island, and the building of the bridge joining the island to the main land of Venezuela, and, finally, the relentless propaganda against my country by Caracas have all unsettled my compatriots but especially those in the Indigenous Villages and communities on, or near, the frontier.

For example, after the launch of a series of measures in December, including the attempt to seize the Essequibo, our Indigenous Villages and communities were pervaded by fear and apprehension. The publication “Mongabay” reported in December that these developments prompted fears “among dozens of Amerindian communities that the conflict may threaten ongoing efforts to legally recognize their collective territorial lands or undermine their land titles in the Amazon region.”

Now the land is critical to the identity and wellbeing of the Indigenous Peoples and therefore, the fears they are expressing ought to attract the immediate attention of the central government. It is past time, therefore, that the Essequibo region is given its own development plan allied to a Security Regime which can protect these communities and maintain the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country. We have the resources and it is certainly not beyond our doing. Indeed, it is ironic that the county which is the source of most of our natural resource wealth, protected forests and fresh water is given least of the resources derived therefrom, for its defence and wellbeing.

This county is also home to the largest block of Guyana’s Indigenous Peoples population. This obviously explains the protected forests, minerals, and remaining fresh water sources. I am sure, we can get the required technical assistance from friendly countries to complete a programme for the defence and economic development of our Essequibo.

I want to proceed further with the matter as it relates to the disposition of the hinterland and Indigenous Peoples given the fear and angst with which they are afflicted. The fear to which allusion was made is more pervasive than we think. The “Mongabay” publication also pointed to “Amerindian Toshaos or village chiefs, in the Essequibo fear that a drastic shift in control of natural resources in this large belt of tropical forests may threaten their traditional lands. All five chiefs interviewed told “Mongabay” that they are worried about their safety in the case of an invasion, a concern that extends to all villages. The Amerindian Peoples Association (APA), Guyanese NGO, told “Mongabay” that some families have already moved away from their villages in search of security.”

The apparent lack of vigor of the Government in responding to the provocations of the Venezuelan government is, to say the least, troubling. Why has the Government not gone on the diplomatic offensive? We have done this with great success in the eighties, for example, and the paradigm exists for this Government to follow. It is clear that we will not get much out of the Security Council where Venezuela has staunch supporters in the Russians and the Chinese. But what about the General Assembly? After sixty years of independence, we must know how to organize ourselves within this organ in order to ensure a robust defence of our territorial integrity and sovereignty in a Global environment.

It should not be difficult for this country, given its wide diplomatic networks, to mobilse those international organizations which support Indigenous Peoples, including The International Group for Indigenous Affairs (IWGIA). It is necessary to dramatize to the peoples and Governments of the world that the decisions and actions taken by the Venezuelan Government in relation to the Border Controversy with Guyana are having a deleterious effect on the livelihood, wellbeing, and cultural autonomy of the Indigenous peoples of my country.

Of course, such a course of action must be premised on the convening of a special conference of Guyana’s Indigenous Peoples at which appropriate resolutions can be passed, action recommended and taken. Above all, practical action outlined, which can assist these villages and communities to respond to the ongoing tension and uncertainties in the regions adjoining (and easily accessible by) Venezuela. A robust and intelligent diplomacy will have a positive impact on our hinterland and Indigenous Villages and communities.

I wish to submit that actions based on sound policy must be taken urgently in respect of the aforesaid villages and communities. Our solidarity in relation to Venezuela on the Territorial Controversy could be fractured. It is a known fact that, members of the Indigenous Villages and communities adjoining Venezuela, often have family members residing on the other side of the border.

Expressing support for Venezuela or engaging in activities inimical to the best interests of Guyana in these circumstances can be expected and must be managed. We cannot rule out such a development, given the well documented neglect of these Villages and communities, and the reported heightened activity of Venezuela among them. “Global Voices” another publication has already reported that Indigenous communities feel neglected and suffer from a lack of consultation over the question of Carbon Credits. The issue of the publication dated the 30th December made this ominous observation: “But far from the capital, Georgetown, many unanswered questions remain, angering indigenous people who complain about being excluded from the debates on the use of their lands.”

President Maduro has announced that there will soon be elections for the Governor of “Guayana Essequiba.” It is not in Guyana’s tactical or strategic interests for our communities to be tempted to participate in this most significant affront to the dignity of the nation because they feel neglected over Carbon Credits or any other matter of important to their communities.

I want to urge the Government as the drama of the Border Controversy unfolds to give special attention and support to our Indigenous Peoples and hinterland residents, so that they do not feel trapped in a zone of existence where they are subject to the propaganda and blandishments of the Maduro administration without countervailing action from our government. Time is not on our side.

Sincerely,

Mervyn Williams,

Former Member of Parliament.

(Border controversies and Amerindian communities)