Archery Guyana makes history with Physiotherapist at Nationals

Kaieteur Sports- For the first time in the history of Archery Guyana, a professional physiotherapist was present at the Archery Nationals, providing essential support to athletes during the prestigious event.

This groundbreaking initiative, organised by Archery Guyana, is a testament to the Federation’s commitment to athlete wellness and high-performance standards.

This historic collaboration was made possible thanks to the invaluable support of Ms. Vanessa Wickham of the National Sports Clinic and Dr. Ariane Mangar from the Ministry of Health.

Physiotherapist Stowell Barry, a skilled professional with a passion for sports therapy, delivered tailored treatments to the athletes, ensuring their optimal performance and minimizing injury risks.

“We are thrilled to have taken this important step forward in athlete care,” said President Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon of Archery Guyana. “This initiative underscores our dedication to supporting our athletes both on and off the field.

Special thanks go to Ms. Vanessa Wickham, Dr. Ariane Mangar, and the Ministry of Health for making this possible. We also commend the exceptional work of physiotherapist Stowell Barry, who played a pivotal role in ensuring the success of this initiative.”

The essential role of the physiotherapist in sport is critical at all levels. Our goal is to provide the best treatment and rehabilitation of injuries to athlete’s pre, post and during competition and to provide performance support through injury prevention, maintenance and recovery interventions.

The National Sports Clinic commits to working with Archery Guyana and we are excited to be a part of this great collaboration. Archery Guyana remains committed to further integrating sports science into its programmes.

By continuously enhancing support for athletes, the Federation is paving the way for greater achievements in the sport, both locally and internationally.

