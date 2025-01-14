The PNCR and AFC are a blight on democratic politics

Kaieteur News- The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) and the Alliance For Change (AFC) have forfeited any moral or political authority to speak about free and fair elections in Guyana. Their utterances on electoral integrity are an insult to the intelligence of the Guyanese people.

Their attempts to impute electoral malpractice to the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) or the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) are as laughable as they are deceitful. These two parties, stained by their own disgraceful history, are now attempting to rewrite the narrative, hoping that the electorate suffers from collective amnesia. But Guyanese will not forget, and they certainly should not forgive.

The PNCR and AFC have demonstrated that they are ill-suited for democratic politics. Their modus operandi reeks of desperation and disdain for the principles of representative democracy. Their electoral antics are nothing short of an affront to the democratic aspirations of Guyanese citizens. These parties belong to the dustbin of political history, and it is a travesty that they continue to masquerade as legitimate actors within Guyana’s democratic framework.

No one should ever forget what transpired in March 2020. The audacity, the shamelessness, and the sheer brazenness with which they attempted to hijack the electoral process will forever be a stain of degeneracy on these two parties. That disgraceful episode was a direct assault on the will of the people. To attempt such a deed in the 21st century is not only anachronistic but downright criminal. It is an act that, in a just world, would have resulted in their permanent banishment from the political arena. Instead, these charlatans continue to peddle their lies, hoping to erase their crimes against democracy from the collective memory of the nation.

The PNCR and AFC have proven themselves unworthy of the trust and respect of the electorate. They do not belong in democratic politics. They do not belong in the halls of Parliament. They do not belong in any institution of democracy. Their presence is an affront to the very ideals that underpin electoral democracy. They are the antithesis of everything that a democratic society should stand for.

Let us not mince words: these parties are a disgrace. Their actions in March 2020 revealed their true nature—opportunistic, undemocratic, and power-hungry. They have shown that they are willing to subvert the will of the people and undermine the democratic process to cling to power. Such behavior is unacceptable in any civilized society. It is high time that the Guyanese people hold them accountable for their actions.

It is a sad reflection of our times that such entities are still allowed to participate in the political process. In a fairer world, they would have been permanently disqualified from appearing on any ballot. In a bygone era, they would have been exiled for their transgressions.

But this world is not fair, and so we are left to contend with their continued presence in our country’s politics. However, the lack of fairness is not an excuse for passivity. It is incumbent upon the Guyanese people to reject these parties outright and to send a clear message that their brand of politics has no place in modern-day Guyana.

Unfortunately, the world is not a fair place. Who could have imagined that in the 21st century, a convicted felon who incited an insurrection would still hold sway over a significant portion of the electorate in the United States? The world watched in horror as the Capitol was stormed, and democracy itself was placed on trial. That such a figure could remain a viable political force is a living example of the dangerous allure of demagoguery.

Guyana need not follow this path. Guyanese have a choice. They can reject the politics of rigging, corruption, and deceit. They can choose to uphold the values of democracy.

The PNCR and AFC must not be allowed to continue their charade. Their attempts to rebrand themselves as champions of democracy are as pathetic as they are transparent. These parties are incapable of genuine reform. The PNCR’s history is riddled with evidence of their disdain for democratic norms, and their recent actions in 2020 have only reinforced this reality. The AFC was hand-in-glove with them.

To allow both parties to continue participating in electoral politics is to legitimize their undemocratic behaviour. It is to signal that there are no consequences for attempting to subvert the will of the people. This is a message that Guyana cannot afford to send.

The Guyanese people must rise above the destructive politics of the PNCR and AFC. They must reject these parties outright and demand a higher standard of political leadership. The future of Guyana’s democracy depends on it. The time has come to consign these parties to the annals of history, where they belong.

