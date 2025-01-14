Sir Clive Lloyd to Lead Operations at proposed Cricket Academy

Kaieteur Sports- Guyanese and West Indies cricket legend Sir Clive Hubert Lloyd is set to take on lead role in the establishment and operations of Guyana’s proposed Cricket Academy. The 80-year-old icon, celebrated as one of the greatest cricket captains of all time after leading the West Indies to two World Cup victories, will assume the principal role at the country’s premeir Cricket Academy.

This announcement was made during the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport’s year-end press conference, hosted by Minister Charles Ramson Jr. on Saturday.

According to Minister Ramson, the academy will be a state-of-the-art facility located on a 20-acre plot in Good Hope on the East Coast of Demerara. While hints about Sir Clive’s involvement were first made during a cricket gear distribution event last year, the Minister confirmed that a formal contract with the cricketing legend will be finalized in the coming weeks.

During the press conference, Minister Ramson provided an update on the project: “We have started clearing the area for the Cricket Academy at Good Hope. I am pleased to announce that Sir Clive Lloyd has agreed to take a leading role in the project’s execution and the operationalization of the academy. A contractual agreement will be finalized within the next week or two,” he stated.

As cricket remains Guyana’s leading sport, the establishment of a national cricket academy is seen as critical for the development of players and the sport as a whole. Minister Ramson highlighted the increasing presence of Guyanese players on the West Indies team, noting that there are currently eight active representatives, a significant achievement for the nation.

“We believe it’s important to have a Cricket Academy here in Guyana because cricket is our leading sport. While sports in general have seen a decline in recent years, cricket has achieved considerable success. At present, we have more Guyanese players on the West Indies team than at almost any other time in history,” Minister Ramson said.

He also lauded the individual accomplishments of several Guyanese players. Among them, Shamar Joseph’s stellar performance in a Test match victory in Australia last year, Gudakesh Motie’s rise to 11th in the ICC ODI bowling rankings and 9th in T20Is, and Sherfane Rutherford’s nomination for ODI Cricketer of the Year were all highlighted as testaments to the nation’s cricketing talent.

Minister Ramson further defended the government’s significant investment in sports, particularly cricket. He emphasized the necessity of nurturing young talent to reverse the decline of West Indies cricket. “These investments are absolutely necessary for our players and the sport. A national academy will provide the infrastructure and support needed to develop the next generation of cricketing stars,” he stated.

The academy promises to be a major step forward for cricket in Guyana, solidifying the nation’s position as a powerhouse in regional cricket.

