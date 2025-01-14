Girl, 7, killed after iron gate collapsed on her

Kaieteur News- An iron sliding gate, on Sunday evening, reportedly collapsed on seven-year-old Kareena Persaud, a student of Skeldon Primary School, killing her instantly, Police said on Monday.

The child resided at No. 77 Village Housing Scheme in Corriverton, Berbice. The incident occurred at approximately 20:30 hours at the Taj Mahal Hotel and Bar located in No. 79 Village, Corriverton. Kareena was rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital, where a doctor pronounced her dead.

According to the Guyana Police Force, Kareena resided with her aunt, Maharanie Ramnarine (also known as Ranie), a 40-year-old Manager at the Taj Mahal Hotel and Bar. Ramnarine told the Police that she had been caring for the child since she was four months old after her biological mother abandoned her. She said that she had gotten permission from Kareena’s 32-year-old father, Raysham Persaud, to do so.

According to the woman, she has been working for her uncle, Tejkumar ‘Ravo’ Persaud, the hotel’s owner, for almost a year. She moved from Essequibo and brought Kareena along to Berbice to care for her. They occupied a self-contained room at the hotel. About a week ago, Ramnarine said she rented a house at No. 77 Village Housing Scheme, but they spent most of their time at the hotel due to her job.

On Sunday evening, Ramnarine said she was closing the doors and preparing to retire to her room when she heard her niece call out to her. She said she discovered the iron gate had fallen on the child, who was lying on the ground with head injuries and bleeding. Ramnarine told the police that she screamed for help and others came and helped to lift the gate off of the child.

The Police, in their report, stated that the sliding gate is made of hollow-section metal and weighs about 250 pounds. When the Police arrived at the hospital, Kareena had already been pronounced dead and her body was seen on a bed in the Emergency Room, wrapped in a sheet.

A detective examined the body and observed a cut on the forehead. The scene was processed and photographed. Several CCTV cameras were identified on the building and will be reviewed by detectives. Statements have also been taken as investigations continue.

