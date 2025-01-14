ExxonMobil preparing for oil production at 6th project

…as 4th on schedule for start-up this year

Kaieteur News- ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL) recently indicated that the company is conducting developmental drilling operations at the WT (Whiptail) site within the Stabroek Block of Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

Developmental drilling is conducted subsequent to exploration drilling. It is conducted to develop a field with proven reserves. According to a Notice to Mariners, published by the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), the well site is situated approximately 109.97 nautical miles (203.66 kilometres) off the coast of Guyana and covers an area of 0.29 square nautical miles (one square kilometre).

The MODU Noble Don Taylor will be engaged in the drilling activities, which is scheduled to be completed on January 31, 2025. The Whiptail project was the sixth to be approved by the Government of Guyana. Kaieteur News understands that the $12.7 billion Whiptail development will target an estimated resource base of more than 850 million barrels of oil and include up to 10 drill centres and 48 production and injection wells. The floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel for Whiptail, which will be called Jaguar, is already under construction.

ExxonMobil also announced its Final Investment Decision (FID) for the project that is expected to produce approximately 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) by the end of 2027.

While the operator prepares for the production of oil at this development, expected to start up in 2027, activities are simultaneously ongoing for the Yellowtail project, Exxon’s fourth development.

Last week it was reported that installation activities for Yellowtail are expected to be completed in June this year. The FPSO ‘One Guyana’ will be the largest in Guyana to date. The vessel was designed to produce 250,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) compared with 220,000 bpd at the Payara project, operated by the Prosperity FPSO.

Alistair Routledge in an interview with Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Energy Conference, Kiana Wilburg, said the company is looking forward to the arrival of the vessel to add to its already magnificent line-up of assets.

He explained that the FPSO is expected to arrive in Guyana in the second quarter of this year with hook up and commissioning for start-up slated for the fourth quarter of this year. Presently, Exxon is producing over 640,000 bpd from three projects. To date, the operator has been granted approval for six deep-water developments in the Stabroek Block. The company submitted an application to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) last year for a seventh project, Hammerhead. There are already talks of an eight project on the horizon, Longtail. Exxon has revealed plans to increase Guyana’s daily production to 1.7 million barrels daily by 2030.

