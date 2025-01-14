Cop, accomplice charged for abducting man at Giftland

Kaieteur News- Two months after the abduction of Kevin Fiedtkou, an Operations Supervisor at Aurora Gold Mining Inc., Police Lance Corporal Delon Younge and Okeemo Brummell, a suspect involved in the crime, were remanded to prison on Monday after appearing at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The abduction occurred at the Giftland Mall car park in Liliendaal. Younge and Brummell were arrested on January 8, 2025. They were charged with Abduction with Intent to Hold for Ransom, contrary to Section 9 of the Kidnapping Act, Chapter 10:05.

On Monday, both men appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore, who read the charge to them. They were not required to plead, and were remanded to prison. The case was adjourned to January 15, 2025, and referred to Court #1 for reassignment by the Chief Magistrate.

Younge, a traffic police officer, had previously been charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Felony when he appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court last Tuesday. He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the amount of $40,000.

Meanwhile, Brummell, who had been a suspect in the abduction, was the subject of a Wanted bulletin issued in October 2024, following the abduction. Brummell had been on the run for about three months before his arrest a few days ago.

In addition to Younge’s charge, police indicated that another officer would be charged under the Police Disciplinary Act for the unauthorised use of a police vehicle during the abduction.

The abduction occurred when Fiedtkou, 31, was approached by three men—two armed with firearms—who falsely identified themselves as police officers. The men forced him to accompany them to his home in Providence, East Bank Demerara, where they demanded money for his release. Fiedtkou was coerced into handing over $9.5 million. The following day, the suspects returned in a police vehicle and demanded additional money. Fiedtkou reportedly gave them $40,000 to make them leave.

(Cop, accomplice charged for abducting man at Giftland)