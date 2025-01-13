Latest update January 13th, 2025 2:37 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Withdrawal of my Presidential Candidacy from the 2025 Regional and General Elections

Jan 13, 2025 Letters

Dear Editor,

In my letter that was published in the Kaieteur News on January 11, 2025 and titled ‘Withdrawal of my Presidential Candidacy from the 2025 Regional and General Elections’ and in the Stabroek News and titled ‘I look forward to transforming my communities and country removed from my presidential aspirations’, I inadvertently stated in the last sentence that… “our ‘Oh Beautiful Guyana’ is in good hands”. I am amazed by the feedback on how two words can make a big difference. In fact, what I meant was “our ‘Oh Beautiful Guyana’ will be in good hands”. In 2020, when I announced that I intended to run for president at the 2025 elections, I felt that all Guyanese who are of the view that they could make a difference should step up and I stepped up.

In 2025, the playing field for presidential candidates has a number of high-quality Guyanese who can be excellent presidents and charter a course of good governance for Guyana. I therefore believe that with these new developments, our ‘Oh Beautiful Guyana’ will be in good hands.

Sincerely,

Citizen Audreyanna Thomas

(Withdrawal of my Presidential Candidacy from the 2025 Regional and General Elections)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | January, 10th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Kennard Memorial Turf Club releases Race dates for 2025

Kennard Memorial Turf Club releases Race dates for 2025

Jan 13, 2025

Kaieteur Sports – The prestigious Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) situated at Bush Lot Farm Corentyne Berbice has released its racing dates for the year 2025. The club which is one of the...
Read More
Region Six Education Department Renews Golf Initiative with Guyana Golf Association

Region Six Education Department Renews Golf...

Jan 13, 2025

Savory, Persaud show class ahead of Regional C/ships with fifties

Savory, Persaud show class ahead of Regional...

Jan 12, 2025

Spectators experience and playing standards high on the agenda says Minister Ramson

Spectators experience and playing standards high...

Jan 12, 2025

Archery Guyana’s 2024 Senior Barebow Open Officially Declared Open

Archery Guyana’s 2024 Senior Barebow Open...

Jan 12, 2025

Body of Chinese national who fell from new Demerara River bridge recovered

Body of Chinese national who fell from new...

Jan 11, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]