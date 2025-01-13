Latest update January 13th, 2025 2:37 AM
Jan 13, 2025 Letters
Dear Editor,
In my letter that was published in the Kaieteur News on January 11, 2025 and titled ‘Withdrawal of my Presidential Candidacy from the 2025 Regional and General Elections’ and in the Stabroek News and titled ‘I look forward to transforming my communities and country removed from my presidential aspirations’, I inadvertently stated in the last sentence that… “our ‘Oh Beautiful Guyana’ is in good hands”. I am amazed by the feedback on how two words can make a big difference. In fact, what I meant was “our ‘Oh Beautiful Guyana’ will be in good hands”. In 2020, when I announced that I intended to run for president at the 2025 elections, I felt that all Guyanese who are of the view that they could make a difference should step up and I stepped up.
In 2025, the playing field for presidential candidates has a number of high-quality Guyanese who can be excellent presidents and charter a course of good governance for Guyana. I therefore believe that with these new developments, our ‘Oh Beautiful Guyana’ will be in good hands.
Sincerely,
Citizen Audreyanna Thomas
(Withdrawal of my Presidential Candidacy from the 2025 Regional and General Elections)
