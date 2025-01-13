More traffic cops using bodycams after Hicken’s warning

Kaieteur News- Traffic ranks across the country, according to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), have “ramped up” the use of bodycams to carry out their duties.

The move comes just days after Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken warned them “not to stop vehicles/motorists on the road if they don’t have on their ‘body cams’.”

“As such, across the Regional Police Divisions, every effort was made and is continuing, by traffic ranks to be equipped with their body pack cameras as far as is available to meet demands of the day in service delivery”, GPF stated on Sunday.

The Force that making steady use of the vital piece of equipment will aid to enhance ranks’ professionalism when carrying their respective traffic enforcement duties.

Traffic ranks have in the past and recent times been on the receiving end of strong criticisms for unprofessionalism, accepting bribes from traffic offenders, abuse of their authority, among other allegations.

Ranks have also been assaulted by members of the public too. It is being touted that the use of bodycams might not only enhance professionalism but also bring some level of transparency especially when ranks stop errant motorists.

