Man crashes car after posting “Should I touch 180?”

Kaieteur News- A man crashed his car on Sunday at Bush Lot, Essequibo Coast, Region Two after reportedly posting on his WhatsApp status, “Should I touch 180”.

Reports are that the post on his status was made earlier in the day but he crashed during the afternoon hours. Details are sketchy but reports reaching Kaieteur News is that he crashed into two sheep before destroying a resident’s bridge and landing in a nearby trench. A female passenger was in the car at the time and had to be taken to a hospital after suffering minor injuries, sources say.

Investigations are ongoing.

