Guyana is 9th in the world

Dear Editor,

A recent study by Forbes India that was released on January 10th this year has placed Guyana 9th in GDP per capita. This positions Guyana just ahead of the United States of America which placed 10th and Denmark which placed 11th.

Luxembourg and Singapore topped the list in 1st and 2nd place respectively. It is a very humbling and motivating metric, especially when one considers the history of Guyana and the difficulties that we have faced over the years since having a strong position prior to Independence.

We have overcome a very difficult embargo to reach this point of increasing wealth and prosperity. What still lays before us is an opportunity to regain the peaceful existence which we had prior to our difficult times. We must embrace this new era in our national development and accept the responsibility that comes with it. We must resist the temptation to revert back to internal strife and conflict. If internal conflict is allowed to flourish during the upcoming elections our growth as a nation could be hindered. The “Mo fyah slow fyah” mentality must be put aside to prevent the destruction that comes with it.

Our nation must overcome that which hinders law and order from taking root, and we must aid in the growth of our nation’s stature on the world stage. The strength of Guyana was always rooted in the way we treated each other with dignity and respect. Now that we have an opportunity to share equally in our nation’s prosperity, we must encourage our leaders to work equitably and fairly with each other.

Our treatment of our fellow Guyanese is also within our individual actions and words. To see our fellow citizen for the unique person that he or she is will help us find common purpose that will allow us to grow to be much stronger than we are today.

It is still the beginning of our journey as a nation, and making our growth sustainable for future generations is within us the six peoples of Guyana. This is a choice we can and must make. We must choose to be better each day. We must choose to be a promoter of equality and peace. We must choose to help each other succeed. We must choose to free each other from corruption and harm. These are the choices we can and must make to help ourselves and those around us achieve the Great land of Guyana. Congratulations to my fellow citizens and God guard you, great Mother, and make us to be, more worthy of our heritage, land of the free!

Best regards,

Mr. Jamil Changlee

