(Drivers hospitalised following head-on crash at Vreed-en-Hoop )

Kaieteur News- Two drivers are now hospitalised with multiple fractures after their vehicles collided head-on on Saturday night at New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara (WCD).
Police said the accident occurred at about 22:35hrs and involved minibus, BZZ 6795 owned and driven by Troy Waterman, a 47-year-old resident of Vreed-en-Hoop and motor van, GAC 9067 owned and driven by Ronel Pakenram, a 32-year-old from Tuschen New Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo.
“Enquiries disclosed that the minibus was proceeding east along the northern side of New Road Vreed-en-Hoop, while the motor van was proceeding west along the southern side of the road,” police said while adding that as they crashed in the vicinity of the ‘cone shop’.
“It is alleged by the driver of the minibus that the driver of the van drove into his driving lane and collided head-on into his vehicle”, police reported’.
Nearby CCTV cameras captured the crash. The van was reportedly carrying eggs.
Both drivers were pinned and had to be taken out of their respective vehicles and rushed to West Demerara Regional Hospital. They sustained fractures and multiple injuries to their body.
