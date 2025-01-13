CCWU sign new wage pact with Hand-in-Hand Group

Kaieteur News- The Clerical and Commercial Workers’ Union (CCWU) recently signed a new wage agreement with the Hand-in-Hand Group of Companies.

In a press release, the union said it reached an agreement with the management of the company for wages and salaries. The Union noted that for the period 2022-2-23, staff received increases ranging from 15% and 10% respectively. Increase of wages and salaries for the years 2024 and 2025 for employees of the Hand-in-Hand Group of Companies range from 8% to 19% and increment in keeping with salary-scale for the year 2025.

Additionally, the union said meal and tea allowance increased from $1,200 to $1,500; overtime allowance from $650 to $700; bicycle allowance from $2,200 to $3,500; motorcycle allowance from $11,000 to $12,000; cashier risk allowance from $7,000 to $8,000; branch office relief cashier risk allowance from $5,000 to $5,500; relief cashier risk allowance from $4,000 to $8,000; branch office risk allowance from $3,000 to $5,500 and temporary relief cashier relief allowance remains $500 per day.

(CCWU sign new wage pact with Hand-in-Hand Group)