Business sector concerned about stability, divisiveness during upcoming elections- Jagdeo

Kaieteur News- The Private Sector Commission (PSC) has reportedly expressed concerns over tactics geared towards stoking violence and instability during the upcoming General and Regional Elections, Vice President, (VC) Bharrat Jagdeo told a news conference on Thursday.

The VP who is also the General Secretary of the ruling People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) said that he met with members of the PSC to reassure them of government’s commitment to stability during the elections. “…I had an engagement as General Secretary of the PPP with the Private Sector Commission and its affiliates and they wanted to speak to me about the upcoming elections. They wanted the party’s perspective on some of the issues in the public domain,” he disclosed. “It was a good meeting and I commend the Private Sector Commission and its membership for being so interested in the transparency for the upcoming elections,” added the VP.

According to him, the group mainly expressed concerns about instability during the elections. “There is a fear that the divisive rhetoric will cause divisiveness as we get close to the elections… They expressed concerns about instability and how that instability could affect their wellbeing and the people who work with them but I pointed out that they should have no concern about the PPP stoking any instability or any violence around these elections, we have a track record that show that our entire history that we have always been a calming influence around people even when they have been tested and their patience tried; that we have always stood for peace, stability and respect for free and fair elections and the dignity of our people.”

To this end, Jagdeo assured citizens that the government is going to address the issue of security robustly. He said that the government will not sit idly by and allow the Opposition to cause citizens to be intimidated to suppress their votes.

In addition to the issue of stability, the VP claimed that the PSC discussed the allegations surrounding the voters’ list. He noted however noted the public has become enlightened on the issue. “I think there has been recognition now that the issues raised among the PNC and AFC are false and that constitutionally you cannot remove people’s name from the voters’ list… the registration process is highly scrutinized,” Jagdeo said.

Last month, the PSC met with the Chairperson and Chief Election Officer of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to discuss preparations for the upcoming elections. During the discussions, key topics such as electoral integrity, legislative amendments, continuous registration, and the voting process were explored.

At that meeting, the PSC noted its satisfaction with the administration of the National Register of Registrants, particularly regarding any amendments to the list. The Commission emphasised its ongoing commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at enhancing Guyana’s electoral system. As a pivotal stakeholder, the PSC advocates for measures that promote inclusivity, transparency, and accountability within the electoral framework. The Commission had stressed the importance of continuous dialogue among political parties, civil society, and GECOM, urging that any proposed changes be thoroughly assessed and implemented in accordance with constitutional provisions.

(Business sector concerned about stability, divisiveness during upcoming elections- Jagdeo)