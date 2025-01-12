Vista Services Inc. launches streaming platform to showcase eco-destinations

Kaieteur News– In an effort to boost tourism and highlight Guyana’s natural beauty, Vista Services Inc. launched Vistapoints.gy on Friday, an innovative streaming platform designed to showcase the country’s eco-destinations.

The managing director of Vista Services Inc., Orson Ferguson, in a press statement explained that Vistapoints.gy was designed to provide viewers both locally and internationally with an immersive experience of Guyana’s natural wonders.

“Vistapoints.gy was created to make it easy for people around the world and at home to get a taste of Guyana’s unparalleled natural beauty. Using solar-powered, high-definition cameras and high-efficiency satellite equipment, our platform delivers the highest quality video stream using the smallest possible footprint. This aligns with our LCDS (Low Carbon Development Strategy) Policy and underscores our commitment to sustainability,” Ferguson explained.

The platform will feature prominent eco-destinations and is set to expand further with collaborations with the Protected Areas Commission, which will allow the inclusion of additional sites. This expansion will help diversify the country’s tourism offerings, attracting a wide range of visitors, from adventure enthusiasts to cultural explorers. Ferguson emphasized that this growth also supports local businesses and community-based initiatives, helping them thrive through increased tourism.

Further, Dee George, Chair of the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG), lauded the initiative, describing Vistapoints.gy as a transformative tool for the tourism sector.

“Vistapoints.gy provides a window into Guyana’s stunning landscapes, rich culture, and unique experiences. Through authentic storytelling, it connects audiences globally, fostering international tourism while preserving and celebrating our heritage,” George said.

Andre Jones, Chief Executive Officer of WANS, also expressed his support, noting the innovative nature of the platform.

“This collaboration demonstrates how local innovation and advanced technology can elevate Guyana’s profile. The solar-powered equipment, with its programmable power-saving capabilities, aligns perfectly with our country’s vision for sustainable development. Vistapoints.gy is not just a platform it’s a benchmark for digital media in the region,” Jones said.

Vistapoints.gy is poised to reshape how people around the world engage with Guyana’s eco-tourism offerings, blending technology, sustainability, and cultural storytelling in an exciting new way. For more information, contact [email protected].

