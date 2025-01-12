Mahdia – the heartbeat of the Potaro-Siparuni Region

By Anasa Williams

Kaieteur News– The Waterfalls is back with ‘Village Focus’. Happy 2025! This week we visited not a village but a town in the interior region of Guyana long-considered the El Dorado of Guyana. Welcome to the peaceful and serene town of Mahdia, the heartbeat of the Potaro-Siparuni (Region Eight).

Mahdia is located in the heart of Guyana elevated approximately 1,360 feet. Its population according to the residents, currently stands at around 3000 persons and is made up primarily of three groups: the indigenous tribe of the Patamonas, coastlanders hailing from Georgetown and other coastland regions who venture there to pursue their Eldorado dreams and Venezuelans.

The Waterfalls journeyed to the town over land and this proved to be an interesting but exhausting feat. Leaving the capital city at 06:10 by bus the journey took us through the Heroes’ Highway and onto the East Bank Public Road.

Turning on to the Linden Soesdyke Highway, one can admire the lush greenery and sand along the roadways. The fun, bumpy ride began approximately halfway on the Linden-Mabura Road.

The approximately four and a half hours journey took us through the trail along countless streams, ravines and check points into the beautiful and quiet town of Mahdia. The town acquired its township in 2018.

During the day, the town is very quiet. Checking into the Roger Hinds hotel one can expect courteous staff and a pleasant atmosphere.

The town of Mahdia has all the necessary amenities to make life comfortable. While in some cases prices may be slightly different to the city, it is favourable taking into consideration transportation costs to get the goods to the town.

There are nursery, primary and secondary schools, a hospital, post office, police station and the police headquarters, the newly commissioned Magistrates Court, hotels, a regional administrative office, restaurants and snackettes that cater for both vegetarian and meat eaters and a very promising commercial sector.

Need an outfit for a night out on the town? Or a business-smart outfit? The numerous boutiques have got you covered for every occasion.

Venturing in search of the best vegetarian food in town, The Waterfalls arrived at Lene’s – a nightclub, bar and restaurant combination with very polite staff. It was reasonably cosy and very clean, with a very tasty menu that had numerous options.

During a chat with residents, this publication was informed that the area has a playground. One resident relayed: “Here is very quiet mostly. We don’t really get problems with anybody and everybody knows everybody.”

Sergeant Murray of the Mahdia Police Station told this publication that the crime rate in the area is almost non-existent. “We do not really get crime in the town. No stealing and no murders but it took a lot of work to get us here,” he said.

Since it was a school day, there weren’t that many people in the streets, and a good portion of the population had ventured into the ‘backdam’ in pursuit of gold.

However, the town has a very active night life and after 18:00hrs, the bars open and the adults are seen relaxing after a hard day’s work. Grilles were fired up and a variety of meats thrown on. Food vendors often pop up to serve hot food as well as cutters, and the bartenders are ready to serve a variety of cold drinks.

There are two land routes to get to and from the town: one passes through Regions Four, and Ten straight to Eight, while the other takes you through Regions Eight, Seven, Ten and finally to Four.

Mahdia settlement was established in 1884 by ex-slaves after Emancipation, after they travelled from Berbice and the East Coast Demerara in search of gold.

The British Consolidated Mining Company expanded mining exploration in Mahdia and established Colonial Administrative offices. During this period, Mahdia was only accessible by waterways.

Gold mining attracted a number of St. Lucians to Mahdia, bringing with them the French Patois (Kweol) language and cultural traditions such as La Rose celebration.

In November 1933, in order to create a link between Mahdia to Bartica by trail a bridge was constructed over the Garraway Stream. The bridge, which is suspended by cables was named the Denham Suspension Bridge, after the then Colonial Governor Sir Edward Denham. It is still in use today and has become a tourist site.

