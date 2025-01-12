Hand-in-Hand Group and CCWU sign new labour agreements

…allowing for wage and allowance increases for 2022 to 2024

Kaieteur News– The Hand-in-Hand Group of Companies and the Clerical and Commercial Workers’ Union (CCWU) on Friday signed new Collective Labour Agreements for the years 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025.

According to a press release from CCWU, under the new agreement, employees will receive a 15 per cent wage increase for 2022 and a 10 per cent increase for 2023. For the years 2024 and 2025, wage increases will range from 8 per cent to 19 per cent, with incremental adjustments to the salary scale in 2025.

In addition to the salary increases, several key allowances have been adjusted to better support employees. Meal and tea allowances will increase from $1,200 to $1,500, while the overtime allowance will rise from $650 to $700. Employees receiving bicycle allowances will see an increase from $2,200 to $3,500, and motorcycle allowances will be boosted from $11,000 to $12,000.

Other adjustments include an increase in the cashier risk allowance from $7,000 to $8,000, as well as a rise in the branch office relief cashier risk allowance from $5,000 to $5,500. The relief cashier risk allowance will also see a notable jump from $4,000 to $8,000, while the branch office risk allowance will increase from $3,000 to $5,500. The temporary relief cashier allowance will remain at $500 per day.

