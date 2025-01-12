(Driver charged with 2023 fatal accident, placed on bail)

Latest update January 12th, 2025 3:54 AM

Jan 12, 2025 News

One year later…

Kaieteur News A 40-year-old man was on Friday charged and released on bail for the 2023 fatal accident which occurred at the intersection of North Road and Camp Street, Georgetown.

The accident, which occurred on September 7, 2023 claimed the life of 30-year-old Loyden Alexander Britton, a resident of Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Abayomi Hart.

At approximately 01:10 hrs on the said day, Britton was riding his motorcycle (CJ 4079) west along North Road when he failed to stop at a red traffic light.

As a result, he collided with a motorcar (PNN 7200) driven by 40-year-old Abayomi Hart, a technician from Farm, EBD. Hart was travelling south on Camp Street when the crash occurred. The force of the impact flung Britton several feet, causing him severe head and bodily injuries. He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he later died.

After more than a year of delays, the case finally reached the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Friday, and Hart was charged. Appearing before Magistrate Fabayo Azore, Hart, who did not have legal representation, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate Azore asked the police investigator why the case had taken so long to be brought to court. The investigator explained that the case had been forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice and that the file had only recently been returned, prompting Hart’s summons on December 31, 2024.

The prosecution raised no objections to bail, and Magistrate Azore granted Hart $250,000 bail. Hart’s next court appearance is scheduled for February 7, 2025, for the submission of a statement.

