Construction of Christ Church school to be completed by March 2025

Kaieteur News– The deadline for the construction of the Christ Church Secondary School has been pushed to March 2025, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand disclosed on Friday.

The Minister was speaking at her Ministry’s end-of-year press conference. She explained that an extension was given to the contractor due to a change of design. The school was originally scheduled for a February 2024 completion.

“So, no liquidated damages was not applied because an extension was given because of a change in design,” she told the media.

According to the Minister this is one of the projects that her Ministry is eagerly awaiting completion.

“So, trust me when I say this is something we want finished too. In fact, we wanted it finished so much that we started something new. We said we wanted eight Lots. So, we’re not giving one contractor, we are giving eight contractors and all y’all gonna work simultaneously and finish this school,” the Minister relayed.

Having taken this approach, she mentioned that there were some minor hiccups along the way which saw Lot one of the project – that is the foundation aspect, taking some time to be completed.

“So, Lot one was the small problem, and then we had a little change in design because the school is something completely different from what it initially was. And so, these are some of the challenges we have,” she admitted.

With the deadline extended, Manickchand said “we expect this to finish by March of this year.”

Kaieteur News reported that the reconstruction of school started following a fire, which gutted the original building. Following this, in June 2023, the Ministry had inked seven contracts totalling $688.1 million to rebuild.

The seven contracts included Lot -1 Construction of Sub-Structure – BM Property Investment Inc. ($303,595,000.00); Lot -2 Super-Structure – Zeco Group of Services Inc. ($295,137,706.00); Lot -3 Installation of Electrical Infrastructure & Fixtures – N. Balgobin & Sons Contracting Service & Electrical Supplies ($41,938,500.00); Lot -4 Installation of Plumbing Infrastructure and Fixtures – BM Property Investment Inc. ($17,600,000.00); Lot -5 Installation of Air Conditioning Infrastructure and Units – A. Ograsein & Sons General Contracting ($10,745,000.00); Lot -6 Installation of Fire Prevention Units – A. Ograsein & Sons General Contracting ($6,759,000.00); and Lot -7 Masonry and Finishing Work – Pantheon Construction Inc. ($12,385,800.00).

Instead of splitting the students of the school, a decision was made by teachers and parents to have them accommodated at the Cyril Potter College of Education, Turkeyen.

(Construction of Christ Church school to be completed by March 2025)