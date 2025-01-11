Promises

Kaieteur News- It is part of the tradition of a new year for resolutions and promises to be made. They are made at the individual level, and politicians make a living from promises. For what is a politician or a political group, if it has no promises to make? Promises are either to give supporters a timely boost, or to deliver bright political commercials about all that is intended, will be delivered. In their New Year’s Day messages, both the government and opposition tried to outdo each other in making promises.

The PPPC Government identified some very specific areas that would be of interest to Guyanese. There will be more money in the pockets of pensioners, public servants and teachers. One promise that would be of keen interest to all Guyanese is there would be more cash grants during this year. It was President Irfaan Ali himself, who emphasized that cash grants would not be a ‘one-off’ situation, but likely to be ongoing. Guyana’s leading opposition group, the PNCR, made promises that were more general in nature.

They were of putting oil money in the hands of Guyanese, introducing measures to ease poverty, and a livable income, among others. Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton, indicated that his party’s plans will be made public during the course of the year. For its part, the opposition AFC was focused on a revised voters list and biometrics, which are non-negotiable issues. Both the PPPC Government and the PNCR opposition made it a point to speak at length about money and how much they are going to do (if successful at the elections), with natural resources rewards.

We look at what the PPPC Government is promising, and note that those are given, already on the table. For example, pensioners and public servants know what to expect. So, is it going to be more than that, as in new percentages and amounts? It is encouraging to hear that the government is now all overflowing with energy about more cash grants. Is this an elections gimmick? Meaning, $25,000 -$50,000 here and there as enticements for the electorate to return the PPPC to office? From the time that the government went into office, the cry has been that Guyanese need a helping hand. The leaders of the PPPC Government all but mocked that cry, and came up with bits and pieces of assistance to say that they did something. The government has the advantage over the opposition in that it controls the purse strings. But why is this promise about cash grants now being pushed to the forefront in 2025, an elections year? While Guyanese struggled and suffered, the PPPC Government of Irfaan Ali and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo ignored their concerns. Vice President Jagdeo went so far as to insist that there is no cost-of-living problem, and even if there was, the government has gone above and beyond to provide relief.

If things are at that solid level, then the question is why are these cash grant promises now necessary? To state differently, since the PPPC Government has done so much for citizens, and they have so much in their pockets, then not even one cash grant should be necessary this year. But this is no ordinary year, it is an elections year, and the PPPC Government and its leaders have suddenly come to their senses. If those promises made by the president are to be taken literally, then Guyanese can expect a flood of money from their government. All the relief that they were begging for now seems to be on the way, and the biggest priority of all. This is hypocrisy of a paper-thin variety, and is contemptible. President Ali has found his footing where the poor of Guyana are concerned. After all, the poor are the ones who make up a sizable percentage of the voters, come polling day. It is also the old Guyana political playbook coming to life again. Ignore the impoverished, turn backs on their anxieties, but now that their votes are needed, there is money to come in showers.

The opposition cannot find its voice, and the government is now all care and concern. We caution citizens, be careful with clever politicians.

