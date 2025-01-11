President Ali meets with head of US Exim Bank

Kaieteur News- President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Friday received a courtesy visit from the President and Chair of the United States Export Import Bank (EXIM), Ms. Reta Jo Lewis, at State House.

During the meeting, the Head of State outlined Guyana’s plans for development and economic diversification.

Lewis and her delegation, which included Deputy Chief of Staff and White House Liaison Hazeen Ashby and Acting Senior Vice President, Office of Global Development Ufo Eric Atuanya, were led by the U.S. Ambassador to Guyana, Nicole Theriot.

Recently, the EXIM Bank approved a US$527m loan to Guyana to support its Gas to Shore project. The contract for the project was signed on Friday at Wales, West Bank Demerara.

Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr. Ashni Singh; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd; and Director of Presidential Affairs, Mrs. Marcia Nadir-Sharma, were also part of the meeting.

(President Ali meets with head of US Exim Bank)