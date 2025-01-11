Latest update January 11th, 2025 4:10 AM

Mother of three sentenced to 24 months in prison for cocaine trafficking

Jan 11, 2025 News

Kaieteur News- A 36-year-old woman was sentenced to 24 months in prison on Friday after appearing at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer a possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking charge.

Attie Trot sentenced to 24 months in prison

Attie Trot, a mother of three, was accused of having in her possession 29.5 grams of cocaine with the intent to traffic, on Charlotte Street, Georgetown, on January 8, 2025.

Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore read the charge to Trot, who pleaded guilty.

Given her plea and her lack of prior criminal antecedents, Trot was sentenced to serve 24 months in prison and fined $30,000.

According to the facts presented in court, police acted on information received, went to Charlotte Street, where Trot was contacted for a search. Officers discovered a black handbag on her, which, upon inspection, contained a substance suspected to be cocaine.

After being informed of the allegations, Trot was taken to the Alberttown Police Station, where the cocaine was weighed, totaling 29.5 grams. Following this, she was charged with the offence.

