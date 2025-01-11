Latest update January 11th, 2025 4:10 AM
Jan 11, 2025 News
Kaieteur News- A 36-year-old woman was sentenced to 24 months in prison on Friday after appearing at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer a possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking charge.
Attie Trot, a mother of three, was accused of having in her possession 29.5 grams of cocaine with the intent to traffic, on Charlotte Street, Georgetown, on January 8, 2025.
Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore read the charge to Trot, who pleaded guilty.
Given her plea and her lack of prior criminal antecedents, Trot was sentenced to serve 24 months in prison and fined $30,000.
According to the facts presented in court, police acted on information received, went to Charlotte Street, where Trot was contacted for a search. Officers discovered a black handbag on her, which, upon inspection, contained a substance suspected to be cocaine.
After being informed of the allegations, Trot was taken to the Alberttown Police Station, where the cocaine was weighed, totaling 29.5 grams. Following this, she was charged with the offence.
(Mother of three sentenced to 24 months in prison for cocaine trafficking)
Jan 11, 2025Kaieteur News- The body of 39-year-old Fu Jian Wei, an employee of China Railway Construction Corporation (International) was recovered from the Demerara River on Friday, the Ministry of Public Works...
Jan 11, 2025
Jan 11, 2025
Jan 11, 2025
Jan 11, 2025
Jan 11, 2025
Dem Boys Seh… Kaieteur News- Dem boys bin pass one of dem fancy speed meter signs wah de guvament put up fuh tell drivers... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- It has long been evident that the world’s richest nations, especially those responsible... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]