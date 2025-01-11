(Market vendor remanded for possession of cocaine)

Latest update January 11th, 2025 4:10 AM
Jan 11, 2025 News
Kaieteur News-A 24-year-old market vendor was remanded to prison on Friday, when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates Court to answer to a possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking charge.
The accused, Wendez Pompey, pleaded not guilty to the charge which states that he had in his possession 1.156kilo gams (kg) of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking when he appeared before Magistrate Fabyio Azore.
It is alleged that on Thursday, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) acting on information received conducted an operation at Mittleholzer Street, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, where they intercepted a Toyota Mini Bus bearing license plate number BAE 7328.
While searching the vehicle, ranks found one brick like parcel, containing a quantity of cocaine.
On Friday, Pompey was represented by attorney-at-law, Leroy Cox, who said that his client was previously charged with the offence possession of narcotics, but the case was dismissed.
The lawyer argued that the narcotic was not found on his client and emphasized that the accused was not the owner of the vehicle where the cocaine was allegedly discovered. Cox explained that the accused was simply delivering puris on the bus.
However, the prosecution objected to bail, stating that Pompey was the only person on the bus, and after the drugs were found, he did not deny ownership.
Upon hearing both sides the Magistrate denied bail and the accused was remanded to prison.
He is scheduled to return to court on February 21, 2025.
