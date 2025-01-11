Linden shooting was over ‘fender bender’ – Eyewitnesses

Kaieteur News- Eyewitnesses are claiming that the recent Linden shooting that left five persons badly wounded on December 29, 2024 was over a fender bender (minor collision between motor vehicles) and had nothing to do with gang violence.

Police are still investigating the shooting and chaos which took place at Five-Corner Junction Mackenzie, Linden, Region 10. Initially, it was reported that violence erupted after rival gangs clashed. Some suspects were named but police are yet to update the press on any further developments in the case.

However, eyewitnesses are coming forward with new information suggesting that there was no gang war but an argument over a fender bender which escalated into chaos.

The argument reportedly began between two groups of people who were among patrons at “Cooler Fete” held at the Retrieve Hard Court in Linden.

“Patrons were leaving the Retrieve Hard Court when one car collided with another (second car),” an eyewitness (name provided) recalled.

Kaieteur News understands that the second car was jammed from behind in what was described as “bumper to bumper traffic”.

“It started with the guys that jam the car insisting that they will sort out the damage tomorrow (the following day),” the eye witness continued while adding that the occupants did not agree.

They reportedly wanted money on the spot to repair the damage to their car.

It quickly became an argument and escalated into a physical fight. A woman was reportedly assaulted during the misunderstanding and relatives, named as suspects, came to her defence.

What started as physical fight, continued at the Five-Corner Junction where it evolved into chaos and the firing of gunshots.

Three persons were shot while one was chopped in the head and another stabbed. Eyewitnesses began sharing cell phone recorded videos of the shooting, depicting the chaos. One video showed people running for cover as gunshots rang out. A victim was seen limping away from the scene after apparently being shot in his leg.

Another video depicted a police rank being assaulted as he attempted to quell the situation. It was a completely chaotic situation.

Police later released a statement reporting that the chaos left five persons wounded.

Among those injured are two men: Rondel Rodney, 27, of One Mile, Wismar, Linden and Brian Johnson, 25, of Half Mile, Wismar, Linden, who were arrested earlier in December for the illegal possession of a gun and ammunition.

Rodney was shot in the right leg and is one among four suspects who police believe initiated the shooting. He was under police guard at the Linden Hospital. Meanwhile Johnson was reportedly stabbed in his right eye.

The other wounded persons were identified as a 17-year-old boy of Poker Street, Wismar, Linden who was shot in the left hand, Tyrone Newton, 21, of Half Mile, Wismar and Glaston Bristol, 31, of Redwood Crescent, Mackenzie.

Bristol was chopped in his head and is also among the four suspects who police claim started the brawl. Police said that Bristol is suspected of being one of the shooters but eyewitnesses said it was another man who was not even named by police as a suspect.

He was referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and was under police guard while the 21-year-old Newton was nursing a gunshot wound on his right foot at the Linden Hospital.

Police were on the hunt for two more suspects said to be involved, Shaquille Lambert and another man identified only as ‘Jobby’.

Since then, no updates on the case were provided by police. It is unclear whether the suspects were charged or remain hospitalized and even if the other suspects were captured.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) indicated that, “investigations are still ongoing”.

Nevertheless, Region Ten investigators, assured Kaieteur News that “they are on top of the case”.

(Linden shooting was over ‘fender bender’ – Eyewitnesses )