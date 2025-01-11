Latest update January 11th, 2025 4:10 AM

Guyoil gets two new freightliner trucks to enhance fuel distribution

Jan 11, 2025 News

Kaieteur News- The Guyana Oil Company (Guyoil) on Friday announced the acquisition of two state- of-the-art freightliner trucks to further strengthen its fuel distribution network and ensure reliable service for its customers.

The new trucks were unveiled at a soft commissioning ceremony held on Friday at the Providence Service Station premises.

General Manager of Guyoil, Molly Hassan (fourth from left) along with staff in front of one of the new Freightliner Trucks.

General Manager, Molly Hassan said that the company has not commissioned new trucks since 2017. Therefore, the freightliner trucks mark a significant investment in Guyoil’s commitment to delivering fuel safely, quickly, and sustainably.

“We have a responsibility to the people of Guyana to ensure the equitable distribution of fuel at all times.

The addition of these new freightliner trucks will aid in fulfilling our responsibility. These trucks will enable us to meet the growing demand, streamline fuel transportation, enhance service reliability, and maintain the highest safety standards,” Hassan said.

The General Manager commended the staff who played significant roles in the acquisition of the new trucks, for demonstrating teamwork, dedication and professionalism.

The two new trucks have a fuel capacity of 9300 and 23000 litres and are equipped with the latest technology and designed for optimal safety and efficiency. Guyoil said the trucks will play a critical role in ensuring seamless operations, particularly during high demand periods, enabling Guyoil to better serve its customers.

