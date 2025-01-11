Dem signs need calibrating

Kaieteur News- Dem boys bin pass one of dem fancy speed meter signs wah de guvament put up fuh tell drivers how fas’ dem speeding. De sign seh, “You going 46!” But when dem boys peep pon dem dashboard, it seh 60 km/h. Wah really going on hey?

Dem boys start fuh wonder if dem sign calibrate in miles per hour instead ah kilometers per hour. One man seh, “Well bai, maybe de sign import from America, suh it got de American style!” Another one seh, “Nah man, it nah de sign. Maybe de car wrong.” But if all de cars wrong and only de sign right, wha dat seh bout we roads?

Dem boys seh de sign tekkin sport wid drivers. One man flying down de road, de sign flash “30 km/h” like he cruising slow. Another man crawling like he tekking pension, de sign holler “120 km/h!” Is like de sign got a mind of it own!

Dem boys laugh till dem belly cramp. “Is wah guvament really up to? Dem want fuh mek we stop speeding or mek we stop trusting we own eyes?” A man seh he does feel like he in one video game. When he see de wrong speed, he does waan accelerate just fuh test how much faster he can mek de sign go.

Dem boys seh if guvament serious, dem shoulda calibrate de sign fuh read de truth. Or at least mek de sign seh something useful like, “Watch de pothole ahead” or “Time fuh a bit gas!” Instead, dem sign got drivers scratching dem head, wondering if dem need glasses or a mechanic.

One man seh he pass de sign, it seh “Relax.” De man slow down. But when he check, he wasn’t speeding in de fuss place! Dem boys seh, maybe de sign know something we nah know. Maybe it just warning we, not bout speeding, but bout de stress ah driving in dis place.

Dem boys seh, next time yuh see one, tek a picture. At least de sign good fuh one thing—giving yuh a reason fuh laugh.

Talk half. Leff half.

(Dem signs need calibrating)